Man found guilty of repeatedly abusing partner’s daughter

The Nicosia Criminal Court on Friday found a 35-year-old man guilty of the repeated sexual abuse, for around a year-and-a-half, of the now 11-year-old daughter of his partner.

The court found the defendant guilty of 39 charges concerning the rape, sexual abuse and indecent assault of the girl between August 2013 and January 2015. The abuse began when the girl was seven-years-old.

The offences took place at the home of the girl, where she was living with her mother and the 35-year-old who was at the time in a relationship with the girl’s mother. Sentencing was adjourned for Tuesday, when defence is to deliver their mitigation arguments.

The court acquitted another suspect, the previous partner of the girl’s mother and who was facing eight charges of indecent assault against the girl, between January 2012 and August 2013.