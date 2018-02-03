Man found guilty of repeatedly abusing partner’s daughter

February 3rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Man found guilty of repeatedly abusing partner’s daughter

Nicosia district court

The Nicosia Criminal Court on Friday found a 35-year-old man guilty of the repeated sexual abuse, for around a year-and-a-half, of the now 11-year-old daughter of his partner.

The court found the defendant guilty of 39 charges concerning the rape, sexual abuse and indecent assault of the girl between August 2013 and January 2015. The abuse began when the girl was seven-years-old.

The offences took place at the home of the girl, where she was living with her mother and the 35-year-old who was at the time in a relationship with the girl’s mother. Sentencing was adjourned for Tuesday, when defence is to deliver their mitigation arguments.

The court acquitted another suspect, the previous partner of the girl’s mother and who was facing eight charges of indecent assault against the girl, between January 2012 and August 2013.

Print Friendly
  • Barry White

    It sounds as if the girl’s mother should be in the dock for the crimes.

    • almostbroke

      And name of this rapists is ? Tadaaaa!!!! Not in C M unless it’s a foreigner or a T C .

      • Adele is back x

        👍.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close