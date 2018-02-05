Car abandoned on highway causes pile up

February 5th, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

Car abandoned on highway causes pile up

A car was abandoned by its driver on the right lane of the Ayia Napa to Rizoelias motorway on Sunday evening causing three other vehicles to crash into it.

Police were notified of an accident on the motorway near the Livadia exit at around 8.10pm. When officers arrived at the scene they found a car which had hit the barrier before it halted on the right lane of the road. The driver had fled the scene.

Because there were no headlights or hazard lights on, passing motorists did not see the vehicle and three cars crashed into it and were badly damaged.

To remove the vehicles police had to briefly close the motorway.

Police have not yet found the driver who left his car in the middle of the road.

No injuries were reported.

Print Friendly
  • Jack

    i drove past it , the cars were smashed up im suprized there was survivors it was that bad

  • Bourne

    Obviously drunk. probably reporting his/her car stolen this morning,

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    Drunk two or three times over the limit, crashed, abandoned the scene. Any bets anyone ?

    • Neroli

      Stolen? Driver underage? No Insurance? Drunk? Could be anything, but a normal day in the island of love

  • Spanner Works

    Three cars hit it???? All at the same time????

    Doh!

  • Jeremy Rigg

    It was stolen officer, I know NOTHING!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close