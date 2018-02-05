Car abandoned on highway causes pile up

A car was abandoned by its driver on the right lane of the Ayia Napa to Rizoelias motorway on Sunday evening causing three other vehicles to crash into it.

Police were notified of an accident on the motorway near the Livadia exit at around 8.10pm. When officers arrived at the scene they found a car which had hit the barrier before it halted on the right lane of the road. The driver had fled the scene.

Because there were no headlights or hazard lights on, passing motorists did not see the vehicle and three cars crashed into it and were badly damaged.

To remove the vehicles police had to briefly close the motorway.

Police have not yet found the driver who left his car in the middle of the road.

No injuries were reported.