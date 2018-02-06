Joe Biden assures Anastasiades he is at his disposal to help

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has assured President Nicos Anastasiades that he is at his disposal for any help he may need.

Biden, according to reliable sources, telephoned President Anastasiades on Tuesday night to congratulate him on his re-election and told him that he is at his disposal to assist in whatever is needed.

The former American official also said that he would visit Cyprus at the first available opportunity.

Biden visited Cyprus in May 2014, in his capacity as US Vice President.