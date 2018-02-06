Joe Biden assures Anastasiades he is at his disposal to help

February 6th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Joe Biden assures Anastasiades he is at his disposal to help

Biden on his previous trip to Cyprus

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has assured President Nicos Anastasiades that he is at his disposal for any help he may need.

Biden, according to reliable sources, telephoned President Anastasiades on Tuesday night to congratulate him on his re-election and told him that he is at his disposal to assist in whatever is needed.

The former American official also said that he would visit Cyprus at the first available opportunity.

Biden visited Cyprus in May 2014, in his capacity as US Vice President.

 

Print Friendly
  • Anon

    “Former” Vice President…
    So he’s unemployed ?
    What a Clown..

  • Barry White

    Ya gotta laugh !!!!!

    • Eye on Cyprus

      . . . or maybe cry!

    • ROC

      I laugh that he is not going to the North. now that something to have a good giggle over

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close