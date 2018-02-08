Culling process continues at Diko

February 8th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

Culling process continues at Diko

File photo: Diko leadership

The culling process continues at Diko of people who either supported other candidacies or undermined, according to the party, the chairman’s candidacy in the presidential elections.

Reports said the party’s secretariat discussed the issue of six more members who were among those supporting the candidacies of incumbent Nicos Anastasiades and Akel-backed Stavros Malas.

The secretariat considers the individuals as good as gone and expects the executive board to ratify the decision.

The secretariat also discussed the names of eight other people from across Cyprus who are expected to be referred to the disciplinary board.

On Monday, Diko ejected 12 members, including former chairman Marios Garoyian, and former MP and MEP Antigoni Papadopoulou.

The expulsions started immediately after the presidential elections, which saw Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos thoroughly defeated.

Papadopoulos failed to reach the runoff, subsequently blaming defectors and people who engaged in so-called strategic voting – voting for Malas in the first round to ensure Papadopoulos didn’t make it through.

Observers point out however, that the four parties supporting him – Diko, Edek, Greens, and Solidarity, had failed to reach the numbers they got in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

In the meantime, the party has been split into two camps with one accusing Papadopoulos of acting as a dictator in booting out historical members.

Print Friendly
  • JS Gost

    A party of one will never be elected Jnr…

  • Mommy-O

    He is not capable of running a country and his people knew it. Now he is blaming everyone but himself. Wake up baby Pap.

  • almostbroke

    Accusing ‘Baby ‘ of ‘acting ‘ as a dictator , he is a dictator ! A low life scumbag ‘despot facilitating ‘ megalomaniac ! The quicker the party get rid of him the better , he is of no use to ‘man or beast ‘

  • Vova Khavkin

    Good news. Hope they self-destruct by cannibalism.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close