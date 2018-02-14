Cyprus solution would resolve dispute says UNSG

Cyprus solution would resolve dispute says UNSG

File photo: The two leaders in New York with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

A solution to the Cyprus problem was the best way of resolving the hydrocarbons dispute, between Cyprus and Turkey, for good, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres regretted that tensions over hydrocarbons exploration had escalated once again, and stressed that all concerned parties should do their utmost to defuse tensions, said a UN spokesperson regarding the latest developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

In a written reply to a question, the Secretary General, “reiterates that it is not for the UN Secretariat to take a position on the rights of member states under the treaties to which they are party or under general international law”.

A solution to the Cyprus problem “constitutes the best chance of resolving this issue once and for all and unlocking collaborative and mutually beneficial solutions”.

He recalled that the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders had previously agreed that natural resources in a unified Cyprus would lie within the competence of the future federal government.

“The Secretary-General reiterates a point in his latest report on UNFICYP (January 9, 2018) that any natural resources found around Cyprus could benefit both communities” the spokesperson concluded.

Last Friday Turkish warships, claiming to be participating in military drills in waters off the east of the island, stopped the Saipem 12000 drillship en route to a site in offshore block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well. Since then, the drillship, sent by Italian energy company, ENI, has been immobilized at a distance of approximately 50km from the target site, known as ‘Cuttlefish’.

The Cyprus government said was trying to resolve the issue through diplomatic means, without escalating tensions, while Turley refuses to budge, citing its the rights and those of Turkish Cypriots.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned Cyprus not to “overstep the mark” in the eastern Mediterranean.

Following a call on Turkey by the European Union to avoid threats and “refrain from any actions that might damage good neighbourly” ties, the US too urged Turkey to stop.

“The United States recognizes the right of the Republic of Cyprus to develop its resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone”, said a State Department Spokesperson, adding that the US policy on Cyprus’s EEZ is longstanding and has not changed.

In a written reply to questions concerning Turkey’s actions, the State Department said it continues to believe that “the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement”.

“We discourage any actions or rhetoric that increase tensions in the region,” said the spokesperson.

Turkey’s Europe minister, Omer Celik, will be meeting with EU foreign affairs ministers and EU high representative Federica Mogherini in Sofia later this week. The tension over Cyprus is likely to be discussed, within other EU-Turkey issues, but no Mogherini-Celik bilateral discussion has been scheduled yet.

For its part, the Italian government reiterated it was monitoring the situation and would take “all possible diplomatic steps to resolve the issue.”

In September 2011 Ankara and the breakaway regime signed a ‘Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement’.

It is on this basis that Turkish Cypriots declared an ‘Exclusive Economic Zone’ which in effect claims that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1,2,3,8,9,12 and 13, including within few kilometres of the Aphrodite gas field.

Turkey itself is laying claim to parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the west and southwest of the island.

 

  • Bob

    Delimitation signed between Turkey and north cyprus invalid as TRNC does not legally or official exist and will never b recognised unless our properties are returned to us

  • Hasan Cypriot

    Mr Guterres. As someone who was in Crans Montana and “wished Cypriots luck” saying farewell to them, what has caused you to change your line?
    You know well that the Greek Cypriot side, which said NO to the Annan Plan in 2004 and was the “best” chance for a comprehensive settlement, was rejected outright by the Greek Cypriots by 76%, and accepted by us Turkish Cypriots by 65%. None of the isolations on the Turkish Cypriots were lifted, and the Greek Cypriots were made EU members “as the whole island”. The side that voted for a solution was punished more by the UN and EU.
    You know full well that the 50 year old Cyprus problem is not close to being solved because one side has such an overwhelming advantage over the other side, they simply “do not need” a solution.
    There is a fundamental issue of Greek Cypriots in accepting Turkish Cypriots as “political equals” irrespective of the population ratio. The “aggressive” side that had attacked Turkish Cypriots from 1963 to 1974 in aspiration for ENOSIS, through the Akritas Plan and Iphestos Files, now tells us to “scrap” Turkey’s “Guarantee”. This is the very agreement that formed the ‘Republic of Cyprus’ which, as Archbishop Makarios said very shortly after signing the founding Treaties, “is a springboard for Enosis”.
    UN parameters for a solution have failed. And the isolation on Turkish Cyprus continues. We are “occupied” they say, as if they dont “occupy” the title of “Cyprus” as if they are angels that never did anything that destroyed this partnership Republic.
    Mr Guterres, one would have expected you to take a firm stance and employ universal human rights laws for Turkish Cypriots who did everything — even in Crans Montana — to find a solution. But you are clearly incapable of this. A solution can only be found under new parameters and a “change of mentality” by the supremacist Greek Cypriot side.

    • geecee

      Hold up. Half truths here. Annan plan was an unjust solution so it cannot be stated that the side who voted YES were punished and the side who voted NO were rewarded. It’s like having a referendum between wolves and sheep on whether the sheep should be had for dinner and when the sheep reject it they are accused for enjoying the benefits of not being eaten

      • HighTide

        Except that your OXI did not give you any benefits. Never will there be a better deal on offer.

        • Martin Standage

          Sadly it seems that Cypriots on both sides will never admit their mistakes and this is the curse of this island-always looking for someone else to blame!

          • HighTide

            This is very true and friendly partition is the remedy.

        • Bob

          You can only hope if must be hard to not know what your future😂 holds

    • Vaso

      Reasons why the Annan plan was rejected:
      1) Turkish mainland settlers
      2) permanent station of Turkish forces
      3) Guarantors

      What is there not to understand!

      We have stated no guarantors no third party armies no Turkish settlers!

      • Oh Come ON!

        What you got after rejecting the Annan plan:
        1) Turkish mainland settlers
        2) Permanent station of Turkish forces
        3) Guarantors

      • HighTide

        You are quoting alternative facts. The final number of citizens in North Cyprus, including a number of immigrants, was agreed upon.
        Without your OXI, the Turkish army would have gone by now, leaving a few hundred soldiers in place, more of them Greek Cypriots.
        The reason why it was rejected by the South was the wrong assessment of turncoat Papadopoulos that EU membership will bring a better deal. He must still be sorry for his miscalculation.

        • Martin Standage

          Only his arrogant,self-destructive son and a few other idiots still believe in any of his nonsense!

        • Vaso

          Im quoting correct facts! The reasons i stated was why the plan was rejected! If it had been accepted in all probability the Turks would have tried to take over the whole island! The plan was flawed from the start and the UN was blatantly biased towards Turkey! Thank God for OXI

          • HighTide

            You have clearly never read the whole text of the Annan plan since you are totally ignorant of it, just repeating propaganda leaflets.
            Anyhow, it’s you who suffers the consequences not getting an iota of what you wished for. And – it’s getting worse for you with every day.

            • Vaso

              You’re mumbling again!

      • Martin Standage

        People who have lived in the north since 1976,got married,had children here etc. will have the right to stay under European law abd cannot be forced to leave against their will so face reality!If the Annan Plan had gone through you wouldn’t have to waste time writing all the nationalist nonsense you frequently post here?

        • Vaso

          The reality as you put is that the north is still illegal and the RoC is not!

          • HighTide

            Ask your lawyer. Possession is 9/10th of the law. We are happy with 9/10th. You may keep 1/10th with our compliments.

            • Bob

              You will need more than one lawyer keep my seat warm😉

          • Martin Standage

            This argument has led nowhere since 1974 and the results are clear for everyone to see!

        • HighTide

          An interesting point that was confirmed by the ECHR, dealing with cases brought by former owners of property in the North. The court ruled that long term occupants after the events of 1974 have a right of residence there, thus compensation, if awarded, has to be monetary or by exchange but not by eviction.

          • Bob

            Wait in line goumbara many ECHR can be revisited don’t be blind or yoh will get slap

        • No_Name12

          There is the usual number of around 50,000-60,000 settlers who will stay, as Cypriot citizens of the Turkish Cypriot community. This was accepted even by Tasos Papadopoulos, was accepted by Christofias and has been accepted by Anastasiadis (in fact this chapter was closed in the current negotiations). These are people who have been in Cyprus for decades, or married Turkish Cypriots, or born in Cyprus. Unsurprisingly, the number increases as time passes and no solution is found.

          In the south, where no one knows anything about the settlers, they think this number is high. It is not. The settlers could measure up to 250,000 people (seasonal workers, permanents residents, students, army personnel, illegal (for the TRNC) migrants etc etc). There is so much misinformation that it becomes difficult to talk with people if you know much of the Cyprus Problem and the negotiations. Frankly, few people care to actually learn of what is being negotiated, what has been the history of negotiations, or why some of the decisions or basis of the discussion on specific chapters is what it is.

          I dont mind these people staying, they are a small number in relation to the natives and will adopt (many have already) with the passing of generations.

          • HighTide

            Right. However, temporary residents such as students, workers with permits and soldiers do not count as permanent population and are thus not included in the equation, the numbers changing from day to day.
            Same applies to South Cyprus.

    • HighTide

      Nobody actually ‘changed their line’. Both the UN and the US have said the following: “…that the island’s oil and gas resources, like all of its resources, should be equitably shared between both communities in the context of an overall settlement”.
      The emphasis is on “overall settlement”.
      From that it’s crystal clear that unilateral exploration attempts by the “ROC” are not approved.

      • Bob

        Neither are our properties that are held at gunpoint and do not belong to ottoman slappezzzz

      • Costas

        first of all in the world the Trnc does not exist, no one knows who you are

    • Bob

      Anan is dead stop crying the best you will get Hassan gounbare is a stolen statelet unrecognised and caged like the baboonez

