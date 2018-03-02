May sets out vision for frictionless trade after Brexit (Update 3)

Anti-Brexit protestors wave flags outside Downing Street as European Council President Donald Tusk meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London

Prime Minister Theresa May urged the European Union on Friday to show more flexibility in talks on a future relationship, saying Britain was ready to swallow the “hard facts” of Brexit but did not believe they prevented a successful trade deal.

In a much-anticipated speech, May mixed a gentler tone, jettisoning an earlier strident tone thatBritain would walk away from the Brexit talks, with an appeal to the EU to work together to solve some of the more difficult Brexit conundrums.

She tried to tackle a row over EU member Ireland by again offering ways of avoiding a return to the hard border with the British province of Northern Ireland, acknowledging that London would have to maintain regulatory standards with the bloc.

That promise on regulation was one of several “hard facts” along with the suggestion that the European Court of Justice would still play a role after and that Britain might have to pay to get associate membership of EU institutions, that could alarm vocal Brexit campaigners in her party.

But it was, she said, time to be “straight” with people over what was achievable, some 20 months after Britain voted to leave the EU and her government began to try to unravel more than 40 years of union.

“We all need to face up to some hard facts,” May told ambassadors and business leaders in the Mansion House, the 18th century official home of the Lord Mayor of London in the heart of the capital’s financial district.

“Neither of us can have exactly what we want,” May said. “So we need to strike a new balance. But we will not accept the rights of Canada and the obligations of Norway.”

The speech, entitled “Our Future Partnership”, was an attempt to settle doubt over how Britainsees its future outside the EU and its economic architecture and to try to ease frustrations in Brussels over what they say is a lack of detail.

She again dismissed the ‘off-the-shelf’ trading arrangements which the EU already has with countries such as Norway, saying that they did “not provide the best way forward for either the UK or the EU,” she said.

But her vision was little changed from an earlier proposal for Britain to be able to diverge from some of the EU’s rules and regulations while sticking to others which benefit Britain, a plan the bloc has described as “pure illusion”.

“So my message to our friends in Europe is clear. We know what we want. We understand your principles. We have a shared interest in getting this right. So let’s get on with it,” she said.

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, wecolmed her speech saying it offered clarity and a recognition of some of the trade-offs needed to agree a trade agreement.

HARD TO PLEASE

The 61-year-old leader has long kept her cards close to her chest, trying to avoid provoking those who want a clean break with the EU, or others who fear the world’s sixth-largest economy will suffer if barriers are raised against a major trading partner.

A government source said the speech was aimed at showing more pragmatism in the Brexit talks which are now even struggling over the relatively easier part of agreeing a transition period after Britain leaves in March next year.

One Brexit campaigner welcomed the speech and praised the prime minister, who has been under pressure from two warring factions in her Conservative Party, for putting the ball firmly in the EU’s court.

“The EU must now consider whether they want to put rigid doctrine ahead of the mutual interests of their people and those of the UK,” David Jones, a Conservative lawmaker and former junior Brexit minister, told Reuters.

“We must hope that they will be as positive and pragmatic as Theresa May.”

But any difficulties in her approach will be in the detail.

After the EU set out in a draft withdrawal agreement a backup plan that effectively would see Northern Ireland remain part of the EU’s customs union, she was under pressure to come up with a solution.

But a government source said at least one of her proposals of having a customs partnership, where Britain would implement EU tariffs on its border for goods intended for the EU, or a streamlined customs arrangement, where jointly implemented measures would minimise friction, might need more work.

And it is unclear whether Britain having access to the EU’s financial markets in return for having similar standards to those of the EU, would be accepted in Brussels.

Overall, May appealed to the EU to work together.

“Yes, there will be ups and downs in the months ahead. As in any negotiation, no-one will get everything they want. We will not be buffeted by the demands to talk tough or threaten a walk out,” she said.

“By following the course I have set out today, I am confident we will get there and deliver the right outcome for Britain and the EU.”

  • Banjo

    I dare anyone reading this article to pick an argument with a single one the UKs terms , as outlined in this speech.

    • Guest

      The British government will back down in due course on the ECJ, as they have on everything else so far.

      • Banjo

        The PM made her position on the ECJ quite clear.
        There will be times when it’s appropriate and some times when it will be absolutely necessary to follow ECJ rulings and some times when it will not , but don’t be confused into thinking that not following ECJ rulings means ignoring a ruling they have made , just that they may not be needed to make rulings.
        The intention is to have UK courts and the ECJ to arrive at the same rulings , for them to agree.

        • Guest

          The PM made her position on not giving rights to EU citizens who arrive in the UK during the transition period absolutely clear. And then reversed it and accepted the EU’s demands.

          • Banjo

            Proving she is willing to compromise, doesn’t that give you greater confidence that an agreement will be reached.

            She said in any negotiation neither side ever gets everything they want , so compromise is absolutely vital. Of course you can call it surrendering, giving in or whatever you choose. We’ll know what you mean.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Here’s one I’m going to pick an argument with. “That any agreement must bring the country together”……………..not having much success on this one given what’s going on on here with your overbearing comments challenging everyone before they’ve even said anything. I watched the speech on the Daily Politics which did not show the questioning that followed. Anna Soubry was in the studio and she questioned aspects of the speech (or in your words pick an argument) There were two MPs and they too did not share your uncontolled enthusiasm for the speech.
      I raised arguments below and you accused me of not having listened. As John Bercow would say “Calm down man, you’ll cause yourself a seizure!” Why don’t you wait and see what arguments come out from people who like to think, analyse and reflect on what was said in the speech. You’re like a six year old who wants to open all his birthday presents in one go before having a go at playing with any of them!

      • Banjo

        Who doesn’t do that with their presents.

        Should have watched live , on BBC parliament.

        She had questions from German and French media. But yes , I’ve recorded o couple of shows that have MPs analysis and others.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          You haven’t addressed the key part of my response which addresses what you said in yours.
          I had a deprived childhood so it was usually just one present. I’ll pick up on how the speech was seen by those who matter over the course of the evening. Your knee jerk reaction is not the sort of thing I will be wasting any more time discussing.

          • Banjo

            Ok. That any agreement must bring the country together.

            That is a big challenge , it’s never going to please everyone and ultimately we’ll have to see what the agreement is to know if it’s brought more together.

            But I’ll go out on a limb and predict it will. She has committed to having the same regulations and standards as the EU , removing that as a barrier to a deal , committed to keeping UK and EU laws and courts intertwined. It’s hard to see what’s there for the EU to be unhappy with , so remainers should be happier. It may not please the extreme hard Brexit supporters , but if anyone is going to be displeased , it may as well be them.

  • Guest

    It looks as if, behind the bluster, Mrs May and her government are beginning to accept reality and the terms set by the EU.

    • Banjo

      You weren’t listening either , were you. She set out Britain’s terms.

      • Guest

        Tune in to reality.

        • Banjo

          That’s good advice , I suggest you take it.

  • Banjo

    A very detailed speech, obviously only a small fraction is reported in this article.
    But anyone listening to the speech ( clearly those that have already commented are not amongst such people ) will be left in no doubt about the UKs intentions .

    Entirely reasoned and sensible approach that is absolutely committed to the deepest and closest free trade agreement anywhere in the world , with a even balance of mutual benefits in all areas.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      How’s it going to happen? I listened and watched it so don’t be so impudent!

      • Banjo

        She went into incredible detail on each and every area of the negotiations , spelling out the UKs position on each. She even sent a vailed message to Trump about protectionism, which the EU must have liked. All that’s left is for the EU to come to the table.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          There are things she won’t get past her own Brexiteers and things she will not get past the EU. No detail on the Irish border and it’s by no means certain this speech will lead to a defeat in Parliament for Labour’s customs union call………….told us she doesn’t want Canada or Norway…….but something else because we’ve been in the EU for so long but no detail.
          Personally, I think she’s gone as far as she can given the constraints she’s under not having a large enough majority in Parliament. And while she goes on about British exclusivity in their cultural and political positions she has shown total disregard for the EU’s cultural and political positions. The EU is not going to kowtow to the UK’s wish to leave by giving her so much that it could endanger the existence of EU. At least, unlike you, she’s acknowledged it’s not going to be easy for either side.
          You need to wait and see various reactions before you start celebrating it’s a done deal and that all that is needed for the EU to come to the table.

          • Banjo

            She was very clear in accepting that she won’t get some things past the EU , she doesn’t even begin to believe she will get everything past them.

            The Northern Ireland issue was put completely to bed . THERE WILL BE NO HARD BORDER , thats it , full stop. She was however clear that the EU can put whatever they damn well like on their territory.

            I’m certainly not celebrating a ” done deal ” , I’m celebrating that my government has a position that would make a deal easily achieved with any reasonable person or group.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              Good for you!

              • Banjo

                Capitals are for emphasis , could have been underlined or highlighted , but I don’t know how to do that.

                Yes , she was asked if no deal is still better than a bad deal ( why would anyone ask such an obvious question) She said yes .

                A bad deal is , well bad , who would ever accept a bad deal. If I offered to buy your house for a quid , that would be a bad deal and you take no deal every day.

        • Guest

          You seem to overlook the fact that it is Britain which wants to participate in EU markets. That means accepting EU rules. To put it in simple terms which I hope even you can understand, when you play at a golf club as a visitor, you play by the club’s local rules. If the British government wants to play on the EU’s course, it will have to play by the EU’s rules. It really is as simple as that.

          • Banjo

            You’ve misunderstood entirely. Britain has no wish at all to participate in EU markets , rules or organisations or any other aspect of membership.
            Britain wishes to negotiate a deal with the EU for a free trade deal of equal benefit. Every free trade deal in the world follows along similar lines , only the depth and breadth differs. We don’t want to play golf , we want to discuss business.

            Fortunately the EU will be more grown up about it than you are.

            • Gipsy Eyes

              And you were listening!

              • Banjo

                And recording , so I can play it back , just to hear the better bits again.

                I particularly liked when the French journalist asked ” why don’t you tell your people that you are lying and there will be a border in Ireland “.

                • Gipsy Eyes

                  Why’s that a better bit? Or did she sort the border out in her speech and I missed that as well?
                  You recorded it? There’s something seriously wrong with you. What are you going to do play back when things don’t quite go to plan and sue May for lying to you?
                  Or maybe you’ll play it the way some people play recordings of Churchill’s speeches?

                  • Banjo

                    I liked the way the French lady asked the question, with such assurity , almost aggression in her voice. And Mays answer …. I mentioned it above.

                    Yes I recorded it , what’s wrong with that. In truth I was expecting to be disturbed so it was necessary . Anyway , I could very well refer back to it in future. Watching it after the negotiations finish might be interesting. I might even remind you and others of its content….. although only for two weeks , after that I’m off to Cyprus so won’t have access to it.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Just seen May on TV strutting her stuff. Sadly, far too many nationalistic double entendres how great the British are and therefore cannot be part of such a second class organisation, (but we are still friends) nothing much on the Irish border other than she’s nailed her petard to no customs union to achieve the soft border and she may have to go back on this, lots of examples where we’re going to keep things the same and where the ECJ will still preside, which won’t go down well with the Rees Mogg Brexit tribe and plus a concession to Boris Johnson who’s been exiled to the frozen wastes of Budapest and couldn’t get back due to the weather, when she ended her speech with a call to “Get on with it”!
    I was hoping for clarity just to spend less time on here but it looks like we’re going to be arguing the toss for a while longer.

    • Guest

      I think that, behind the bluster, Mrs May is beginning to realize what an abject mess she is in. She and her government are going to have to choose. The “cake and eat it” option was always a non-starter. It’s a shame they have wasted so much time and so much goodwill shown to them by the EU pursuing such a ridiculous idea.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I agree, she’s showing some degree restraint and reticence unlike Banjo who’s gone totally apes%It as if we’ve just left the EU with all our ducks in a neat row. You see if anyone is going to screw up her attempts to reconcile with the EU it is the triumphalist bash patriotic irrational Brexiteers like Banjo. They tend to believe any thing they hear or read as long as it fits their view of the world.

  • NuffSaid

    Yet more meaningless sound bites with zero substance or action. More confusion intended. It’s going to end in disaster.

    • Banjo

      Why didn’t you listen to the speech.
      If all you’ll do is read sound bites , than all you know will be sound bites.
      Is no good complaining about your own lack of knowledge.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Having read through this article I see plenty that sounds like a compromise and plenty of the one sided “I want” because it’s in “interest of the UK and the EU”. I think she needs to focus on what’s in the interest of the UK and let the EU negotiators decide what’s in the interest of the EU. This is her last sermon before the EU decides on whether or not there will be a transition so let’s see who she’s out to impress the EU or the Tory Party. The former means there can be progress, the latter means more of what we’ve had over the last 20 months.

  • Muffin the Mule

    A vision is all it is, devoid of reality and the outcome.

