Spehar to hold contacts on Cyprus problem at UN HQ

March 3rd, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 2 comments

Spehar to hold contacts on Cyprus problem at UN HQ

Spehar at the presidential palace this week

UN Special Representative on Cyprus Elisabeth Spehar will inform Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on the Cyprus problem’s current situation this week in New York.

She is set to outline the current standing of the Cyprus issue at the UNHQ, following her contacts with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci this past week.

However, Spehar’s visit was not the original plan of the UN, as the Secretary-general had been planning to send the former Assistant UN Secretary-general for Peacekeeping Missions, Jean-Marie Guehenno, to Cyprus to evaluate the intentions of the two leaders to restart the discussions.

According to the Cyprus News Agency this was not possible as the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey rejected Guehenno’s visit, citing that they cannot accept EU citizens as representatives of the UN. Guehenno is French.

Guehenno was the head of the think-tank International Crisis Group from September 2014 to December 2017.

Print Friendly
  • alexander reutersward

    Will be very interesting to get the input from the leaders if the UN release their opinions.

  • The True Cypriot

    Absolutely right that we TCs treat the GCs and the EU as we are treated.

    UN?

    They look bored with the whole saga.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close