March 4th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks, featured 235 comments

‘Ankara shows no willingness to resume settlement talks’

Nicos Christodoulides

The objective of Turkish provocation is to create problems to Cyprus’  energy programme and to the EU’s effort to make the Eastern Mediterranean an alternative energy corridor for Europe, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has said.

In an interview with the Athens News Agency, published on Sunday, Christodoulides said that Ankara’s conduct proves that it has no willingness to resume the settlement talks. At the same time, Christodoulides reiterated the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to enter into dialogue.

“President (Nicos) Anastasiades made it clear to the UN Secretary-General that if Turkey’s unlawful actions were lifted as well as any unacceptable claims on the part of the Turkish Cypriots, he is ready to promptly enter into dialogue on the internal aspects of the Cyprus problem and to participate in a new conference on Cyprus, provided that it has been properly prepared and that the five permanent members of the Security Council and the EU will be actively involved,” Christodoulides said.

He added however, that if Turkey steps up provocations, the RoC will not be dragged into approaches that will lead away from the objective of reunifying Cyprus.

Turkey’s recent actions in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone (EEZ), he said, confirm the correctness of the Nicosia-Athens approach on the necessity to respect the sovereignty and independence of Cyprus, to end the Treaty of Guarantee, intervention rights and the permanent presence of an army in Cyprus.

“If Turkey is behaving in this way today, how would it behave if we accepted what it was calling for in relation to the issue of security and guarantees?” he asked.

On the filing by the RoC of the geographic coordinates of delimitation of its EEZ with Turkey, Christodoulides said that once the political decision on such action is taken, the government will issue a public announcement “if we of course consider that this serves the interests of the Republic of Cyprus”.

On the state fund for the management of future hydrocarbon reserves and the participation of Turkish Cypriots, the minister referred to the convergence achieved by former President Demetris Christofias and former Turkish Cypriot leader Mehmet Ali Talat, which provides that the decisions concerning the maritime zones will be a federal competence in the reunited Cyprus.

At the same time, he said, the Cypriot government is committed to the principle that natural wealth belongs to the state and to all its legitimate citizens. “Towards this direction, we have proposed to the parliament a bill that provides for the establishment of a state fund for the management of any future hydrocarbon reserves, safeguarding the interests of current and future generations of all Cypriots, based on the Norwegian model, as well as internationally recognised principles and best practices,” he said.

The former government spokesman  who took over the foreign ministry’s portfolio earlier in the week from Ioannis Kassoulides, said he has big shoes to fill as his predecessor has “set the bar very high”.

“My first goal is to ensure a continuity of all that has been achieved and which, unavoidably, in cooperation and in tandem with the actions of President Anastasiades, have upgraded the international standing of Cyprus but also its role within the EU and the wider Middle East region,” Christodoulides said.

He added that he is contemplating on drawing a road map in cooperation with his ministry to see this goal through.

Christodoulides will travel to Athens on Monday to brief, along with Greece’s Foreign Minister, Nicos Kotzias, the Greek parliament’s foreign affairs and defence committees on the latest developments in the Cyprus problem, Cyprus’ energy programme and Turkey’s actions in the Republic’s EEZ.

 

  • Giorgio

    After all the BS by Tassos, Christofias and Anastasiades, I don’t think anybody in their right mind would be willing to resume the talks.

  • TRNC TRNC

    The leaders of the ROC throughout the years are clearly responsible for the Cyprob.
    Your refusals and Vetoing over the years is coming to an end.

    The TC are on a win win situation after half a century of being Embargoed.
    Recognised or Not we Exist in Cyprus and clearly we have our equal ans international rights to the island as any other Cypriot does.

    Welcome to Self Destruction ROC…You done it again.

  • Fevzi Ogelman

    Last July you were told that you were in the ‘last chance saloon’ with everybody that mattered being present, the UN chief, foreign ministers from Turkey, Greece, UK…….and you messed it up, so don’t expect the Turks to return to the exhausting, stupid ‘unification’ talks any time soon. Expect provocation and trouble with your energy plans.

  • Costas

    how can so many TC and Turkish forum posters here still be allowed even given Erdogans crackdown on their freedoms?

    • oratis

      Erdogan hasn’t got the means to track what websites people visit on their computers.

    • Anon

      This should tell you that we will never forget how the Greek Cypriots destroyed our villages ..killed our people ..and tried to exterminate us ..and all of this after you unilaterally changed the very constitution you signed up to and stand behind today taking away our freedoms.
      That’s why we will never feel safe under the fake sentiments of this GC regime ..

      • chriszor

        everybody worldwide knows how peace loving & innocent are the turks…oh wait….

        • Anon

          You have blood on your hands…
          You reap what you sow .

      • oratis

        if two people don’t feel safe with each other or if even one of the members doesn’t feel safe with each other then its better to part on friendly terms. however if we agree to a partition solution, and its a big if because most of my fellow Greek Cypriots would call be a traitor for even suggesting it, you would have to make larger concessions on territory than you would have done under a federal solution because under a federal solution it would have been a shared country, under partition it would not.
        also since the gas fields are on our side then you would technically have to accept that you would lose them.
        personally I would still share the proceeds of one or two of the blocks with you just to keep friendly relations with you and speed up a settlement and so you can be happy and prosperous but I doubt many other Greek Cypriots would feel the same way.
        I would have liked thing to be different but common sense dictates that if two couples arn’t happy and don’t feel secure living with each other then the best thing for their happiness is to separate.

  • chriszor

    Why do ppl here even try to convince ROC bashers ?
    They keep telling us to realize that Cyprus is not Greek but have u ever seen them say Cyprus is not Turkish but Cypriot?

    Don’t fall into their propaganda trap

  • Jeremy Rigg

    “.not willing to resume talks” ………….well I cant say I am surprised at that one.

    • Leo

      Why are you quoting something out of context, oh yeah, you are another racist Greek Basher.

      • Anon

        Stop trolling everyone

        • Leo

          Aahahahahahahaha, you are accusing me of being a troll? You are unbelievable.

          • Anon

            Yes…you are a troll
            Now stop trolling…youre an embarrassment to all Cypriots .
            .

  • dervit1 .

    Cypriots for a Cypriot solution.
    We don’t negotiate with Islamic Anatolian terrorists.

  • Barry White

    Hi Ho, less than a week on the job and it’s off the Athens for instructions and scripts. A Cypriot owned problem seems to be a mirage for both sides.

    • Leo

      Hi ho, here’s another Greek Hating racist. Take’s every opportunity to stick his oar in, and bish bash.

      • Barry White

        There are many who are bashing the Bishop, Leo. Let’s get back to the myth that the Cyprob is Cypriot owned as has been stated many times.

        • Anon

          Never on a Sunday..
          Day of rest
          😉

      • Evergreen

        You forgot Greek FM???

        • Leo

          Greek Fm, but not the Turk FM? your statement is racist.

          • Evergreen

            Because Greek FM issued statements on behalf of cyprus

            • Leo

              Why didn’t you quote it?

          • Greek or Turk is not a race.

      • Evergreen

        No one hates Greeks. Actually Greece is a wonderful country with beautiful islands and Greeks there are very polite people like their ancesstors. This is Cyprus so all are talking about cyprus and cypriots

  • ROC

    Funny how if we had a vote here, on how many agree with Adolf Erdolf and Turkey I bet you they would 99% Turk main-lander and Anatolian’s, when you been on CM its so transperent who they are. Trollers and Greek bashers

  • Parthenon Returns

    Why would Turkey negotiate when it has achieved everything it wants in Cyprus with no repercussions at all!

    The following should be implemented immediately!!!

    • Paralimni

      I don’t think the people of Cyprus would want another 1974 no one has stood up for Cyprus
      and I don’t think they will now Very sad

      • Parthenon Returns

        My points do not relate to anything militarily.
        Remember the British severed diplomatic relations with Argentina in 1982.
        Turkey severed relations with Armenia over its seizure of Nargano Karabakh.
        Greece needs to act now & show some anger!!!

        • Barry White

          What is in it for Greece?

          • Parthenon Returns

            Finally ending all relations with evil Turkey.

            • Barry White

              It is cash that speaks, where is the cash in it for Greece?

              • Parthenon Returns

                How much cash has Turkey lost by severing relations with Armenia?

                • Barry White

                  You need another find and replace session, PR. It is Greece and what cash is in it for them to fill up the planes and landing craft once again, this time on borrowed money to rescue the Sunny Isle?

            • oratis

              NATO would not be happy if two of their members ended relations with each other and would likely put pressure on them to make up

        • Paralimni

          I cannot debate with you my friend as you have more knowledge than me I can only give my opinion what I feel and think if they can get rid of Endogen and get younger more modern world educated government
          there may be hope same goes for Cyprus .

    • mustafa balci

      My comedian friend is back

      • Parthenon Returns

        Why are you so afraid of Greece severing ties with Turkey? You did it to Armenia!

        • mustafa balci

          I am laughing so much keep it up

          • Parthenon Returns

            Good. I hope you get a hernia!!! LOL

        • Kibris74

          The word ” afraid” doesnt exist with turks

  • Stanlio

    “If Turkey is behaving in this way today, how would it behave if we accepted what it was calling for in relation to the issue of security and guarantees?”

    Quite right. There can be no real solution so long as the Turk minority thinks and acts as Turkey’s fifth column. On reflection, Cyprus saved itself twice. Once in 2004 when it rejected the Annan plan and last year at Crans Montana. On both occasions, the idea was to hand Cyprus to Turkey on a silver platter.

    Indeed, now that the Turk minority has revealed itself for what it is – Turkey’s lickspittle – and how far it is prepared to go to serve the interests of Erdogan – a madman and child molester – Cypriots will require from Anastasiades much more than previously to convince them that the Turk minority can be trusted in a federation. All the goodwill Cypriots have shown the Turk minority down the years is over.

    • Leo

      Erdogan is also a convicted criminal.

      • Stanlio

        And a hostage taker. Essentially, he’s a terrorist, child molester and embezzler. And yet the Turk minority in Cyprus is doing his bidding. What does this tell us about them?

        • mustafa balci

          You views are so fascist that I don’t want to live anywhere near you we tc have to be very careful i am afraid there is lot gc still thinks like this as they used call us pre 74 shilyo turkos

          • Stanlio

            I note that rather than live near someone like me who is civilised and democratic – but whose views you disagree with and who happens to be a different race to you – you would prefer to live near someone who is a terrorist, child molester and crook. Perhaps you need to look at yourself a bit closer. But Turks are not known for self-reflection. Indeed, what makes you think Cypriots want to live near someone like you – an apologist for a terrorist and child molester. What Cypriots want is the land and property you stole in 1974.

        • Leo

          Cavusoglu is also a criminal.
          “Çavuşoğlu was criticized by Hurriyet because of his intervention in the municipality election in Antalya that took place on 30 March 2014. When the opposing party candidate Mustafa Akaydin was ahead of the ruling party candidate, he visited the courthouse with his supporters and interrupted the counting process. After his interruption, counting of votes was stopped. It was claimed that the votes not already counted were from suburbs where the opposing party had more supporters.”

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Silly and downright stupid.
    Why would Ankara talk with GC leadership….which refuses to talk with TC leadership a few miles away?

    • Leo

      Why talk to the puppet, when you can talk to the holder of the puppet?

      • Dogmeat

        Is that where christodoulides is headed monday?

        • Leo

          No, the puppets live in the pseudo-state the “TRNC”, hope that makes it clear.

    • Gold51

      Because Akinci has NO authority. So grow up and stop playing ignirant for a change.

  • turkishcypriot

    As long as the Greek Cypriots think that the whole Cyprus belongs to them there is not going be any settlement with the Turkish Cypriots. They are giving the impression that they are willing to resume talks but on the basis what we had at the last conference. This is another game play by the GCs putting the blame on to the TCs and Turkey. Preconditions to potential new negotiations before it can even possibly start are the GC way of doing business. Why another conference, when very recently we already had one.
    Another small thinking by the GCs. Wealth belongs to the state, referring to the ROC, disregarding the existence of the Turkish Cypriots. One thing is for sure. Whatever they say or do nothing is going to change. The negotiations are dead for good. EU and UN just about had enough with the GCs. The only choice GCs have is to agree on partition of Cyprus otherwise they are bound to lose big time.

    • Leo

      The whole island is owned by the Greek Cypriots, illegal squatters have no rights.

      • Colin Evans

        And that is the mentality which will ensure that there will NEVER be any settlement that will be acceptable to the GC. side.

        • oratis

          well said, at last we’ve got somebody sensible on here.

        • Leo

          So?
          What would happen if all the illegals in Wales said that it belonged to them?

          • oratis

            which illegals in Wales are you talking about?
            if the Welsh people wanted a referendum on going independent then the British government would grant them one as they did in Scotland.

            • Leo

              Illegal immigrants.

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        Who said squatters don’t have any rights, and don’t forget, possession, whether legal or not is nine-tenths of the law.

        • Leo

          I said illegal squatters have no rights.

      • cyprus observer

        What?

      • turkishcypriot

        Let me tell you what I think about people like you. You are someone who hasn’t had any education at all apart from your church education and you are full of hatred towards Turkish People. Do you honestly believe that we the Turkish Cypriots will now or ever would want to live with people like you. You are a disgrace to the human race. Shame on you.

        • Leo

          You voted for TAKSIM with your feet, we didn’t have a vote, another unilateral deed by you.

    • xapuc

      I wouldn’t necessarily say GCs believe the island belongs to them (although some certainly think this way). It’s more like, recently GCs (and TCs) lived all over the island. Many people still think of the north as their homeland. I’m not sure if this is the case with TCs (regarding Limassol and Paphos, for example…). GCs also feel that they are the majority (which is true … ), and many conveniently forget of the 1960’s constitution speaking of two communities.

      • oratis

        true

  • athessalonian

    Rather surprizing that Mr. Christodoulides makes references to “reunification” at a point in time when all indicators negate the feasibility of such notion and point towards a two separate states solution as being the most realistic and viable alternative.

    • Leo

      Which “indicators”, please elaborate?
      Two separate states will mean zero gas for the TC’s therefore reunification is the way forward for them, but, even if they wanted reunification, the Turks don’t.

      • athessalonian

        The main and most reliable indicator is the divergence in the people’s perception of what has historically and politically transpired. Another is the resultant lack of trust between the two primary ethnic entities. Another is the perception of the role of the guarantors. Another is the unwillingness to equally share political power. These are indicators of irreconcilable differences. As far as your “zero gas” notion is concerned, it constitutes yet another of the said indicators. I hope you will deem my “elaborations” adequately sufficient in substantiating my point of view.

        • Leo

          Equally share, how can a minority of 18% be equal to a majority of 82%?
          Don’t you think that this alone is a stumbling block? I can see why the TC’s want equal power, it’s because the Turks will have a say in everything in Cyprus, do you think that that is acceptable?

          • athessalonian

            This perception is, in view, the largest “stumbling block.”

            • Leo

              Then why are the GC’s always accused of not wanting reunification, with ideas like this being put on the table by the greedy Turks?

              • athessalonian

                I am afraid you both misinterpreted as well as misappropriated the “perception” I was referring to.

                • Leo

                  Please explain.

                  • athessalonian

                    The only case in which there would not be a minority is if the ratio of Greek Cypriots to Turkish Cypriots equals to 1. Since that is not the case, the Turkish Cypriots will always be at a disadvantage from a governance perspective. The notion of a Greek Cypriot President who is in a position to veto a Turkish Cypriot vise President creates a problematic and permanent imbalance for the Turkish Cypriots. Ergo the birth of the notion of a “rotating presidency.” A notion which as far as I know is not acceptable to a significant number of Greek Cypriots who subscribe to the concept of “one man, one vote.” You may add this if you wish to the list of irreconcilable differences we were discussing earlier on. It is yet another nail to the coffin where the “reunification” corpse gravely lays. As such and in view of the varying in nature impasses that exist and which I previously mentioned, I believe that a “two state solution” is the most viable alternative. A pre-emptive divorce, if you wish, to a marriage proposition between non ideologically compatible spouses…

                    • Leo

                      The Turks want a fifteen year “rotating presidency”, and to go first, is that acceptable, in your opinion?

                    • athessalonian

                      I believe these details are of a negotiable nature should the crux of the matter be agreed upon. By the way, I assume that you mistakenly said the “Turks” when meaning to say the “Turkish Cypriots…”

                    • Leo

                      No, I mean the Turks, the TC’s have no say in this matter, thanks to the “motherland”.

                    • athessalonian

                      I have repeatedly given you the benefit of the doubt even when the doubt was no longer a doubt. Unfortunately you possess, and consequently project, an unrelenting and uncompromising disposition.

                    • Leo

                      Wake up!! The Turks are in charge.

                    • athessalonian

                      While I realize that this is not an uncommon perception among Greek Cypriots, I would like to point out that the Turkish Cypriot leadership was elected and not nominated. The latter clearly indicates that they are self governed by and via their elected representatives and not by Turkey.

                    • Leo

                      You live in a world that you have created with alternative facts.

                    • athessalonian

                      You thinking so is well with me.

                    • Barry White

                      Ot appears that your description could use the word “intransigent”

                    • athessalonian

                      While that is very true, I admit that I was consciously avoiding the act of characterizing as it often has negative repercussions.

          • oratis

            if the solution is a federal one then every one will have equal power, even smaller minorities will such as those of Armenian, Maronite, Russian and other background as long as they have Cypriot citizenship.
            it depends on the agreement and the arrangements on what type of power is agreed on to each area. unless one sees the final draft of any such agreement one can’t say whether its a stumbling block or not.
            I’m not saying you are wrong or right, all I’m saying is that it depends on the final draft of any constitution.

    • Gold51

      Then you must agree a realistic and viable solution to the Kurdish problem. A two state solution in Turkey rather than going around blowing them up in Syria and in eastern Turkey.

      • oratis

        that’s a good idea

      • athessalonian

        And what makes you think that Turkey has a problem which requires a “two separate state solution?”

        • Parthenon Returns

          Fighting in Kurdish populated SE & high Kurdish birth rate.

          • athessalonian

            That is not a problem that requires a “two separate state solution.” It is a problem which can be solved using alternate methodologies.

            • Parthenon Returns

              Like what? Genocide?

              • athessalonian

                Certainly not. However enhanced political rights and freedoms as they pertain to citizenship, language, culture and education, would be a good starting point. Having said that, I believe that concessions must be made by all participants.

                • Parthenon Returns

                  “Turks” have never made any concessions to any other ethnic race in Turkey. What Turkey wants for TCs will never be offered to Kurds, not even 1% of what TCs are demanding..

                  • Leo

                    Turks are hypocrites of the highest order.

                    • Colin Evans

                      Have you tried looking in the mirror?

                    • Leo

                      Why?

                  • athessalonian

                    Turkey has already made the concessions I mentioned. Can you perhaps suggest anything which I did not already mention?

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      Oh yeah. You dont call them “Mountain Turks” anymore.

                    • athessalonian

                      Grasping at straws is never a good strategy…

      • Fevzi Ogelman

        The Kurdish issue is not relevant to the Cyprus problem.

  • Geogrge

    What TALKS?? Enough talked already. Other options are needed…

    • oratis

      what other options? can you elaborate please?

      • Parthenon Returns

        • oratis

          Greece is not a superpower it cannot support us in the ways you mentioned.

          • Parthenon Returns

            You don’t need to be a “superpower” to stand up & do the right things!!!
            We have to many appeasers & not enough politicians with guts.

            • oratis

              true but it depends on what you mean by the right things.
              some of the things you mentioned would not be effective because of the milltary might of Turkey, bringing 50000 Greek troops here would not bring us closer to a settlement, though they would buy time to save a few lives in the event of a conflict. having live fire round of Greek soldiers in Turkish speaking villages in Thrace would not help towards a Cyprus settlement..

              • Parthenon Returns

                Greek troops – Will makes the TCs less secure, more likely to make concessions.
                W Thrace – Reminder to Turkey that we have leverage on them. Only a handful of Greeks left in Turkey.

                • oratis

                  the less secure they feel the more likely they will cling onto Turkey and make less concessions.

            • Evergreen

              But Greece never bothered to own Cyprus as her legal part ever-never. Not even once in recorded history. Why she will ever “stand up”oir you if it will not be in her own interest first?

        • Neroli

          And WHO may I ask is going to oversee all this?

          • Evergreen

            PR will appoint Greek FM 😆

  • Evergreen

    An uncalled for statement.

    • Leo

      He has to keep the public updated, it’s his duty. Whether you like it or not.

      • Evergreen

        Are you Administrative assistant of Dalai Lama!

        • Leo

          Why are you so offensive, retreat.

          • Evergreen

            I m not offensive. You are offensive and I am trying to say something coherent😆

            • Leo

              You come across as a very offensive person, indeed, I would class you as a racist with your anti-Greek rhetoric.

        • Jay Bee

          I like it…..and nicely put………

          • Leo

            You would.

          • Evergreen

            Thank you my friend😊☺🙋

        • johnnywires

          we are cypriot,unlike you a settler,and we follow the foreign minister of cyprus.ok?

          • Leo

            Foreigners move here and think they have the right to stick their snouts into business that doesn’t concern them, and the majority of them are racists, and Greek Bashers.

            • Philippos

              Yes, tell them all to go away and stop buying houses and having holidays here. Good Plan Amigo. We encourage them in so we take the consequences. I know, we ‘re not used to that, are we?

              • Barry White

                No Philippos, the girls at the law office would not have so many pretty dresses if your suggestion happened. We cannot have that, their Dad is skint.

                • Neroli

                  I’m sure he takes a cut from the girls!

              • Leo

                Why are you going off at a tangent? You are overreacting, another problem with Cyprus.

            • oratis

              I wouldn’t say all of them are racist.
              a lot of my relatives have Bulgarians and other nationalities working for them in the fields and their workers are definitely NOT racist.
              in fact some of the workers that have moved back to Bulgaria are still in touch with them.
              also I’ve cousins and acquiantances that have married Romanian women and their wives are not racist, at least not towards us. admittedly some of them are anti Turkish though.

              • Leo

                They are workers, they come here because they can’t get work in their own countries, I’m talking about the “educated” foreigners who lurk here, waiting for the opportunity to do some Greek Bashing, these are the dregs of society, hiding behind avatars.

                • Evergreen

                  Freedom of opinion is the right available with every tax payer .

                  • Leo

                    You think they pay tax, lol.

                    • Evergreen

                      Indeed.100%

                    • Leo

                      You are misguided.

            • Evergreen

              Oyes tell it to russians here who have their political party also here

              • Leo

                How far do you expect them to go?

          • oratis

            she’s not a Turkish settler, she’s Australian.

            • Leo

              Albanian.

              • Evergreen

                In your dreams

          • Evergreen

            I m not a Turk settler.
            I had thought it is Greek FM who runs the foreign policy of Cyprus. As all witnessed in Crans Montana.

            • Leo

              He was the go-between, as the stupid Turks don’t recognise Cyprus.

              • Evergreen

                Because you changed the 1960 constitution in 1963 .

            • Barry White

              Sorry Evergreen your post brought a song to my heart and I cannot resist when thinking of the Pieman who was so quiet during the Turkish East Med ‘provocations’.

              “He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother….. ” Apologies to the Righteous Brothers

              • almostbroke

                The Holllies ‘ B ???

              • Evergreen

                Ñow if anyone applies his mind and finds this”quiet”one- it will be a problem. A brigade of super patriots will chase you for centuries. 🙇

          • Philippos

            He still thinks that he is the Government Spokesman speaking for someone else. I wonder how long it will take before he realizes that he is spouting this rubbish.

        • Neroli

          Now I’m wishing that our Finance Minister had got the position he was after – that of the Foreign Minister!

          • Evergreen

            Haha

    • Parthenon Returns

      Another legendary contribution in the annuls of CM posts.

  • almostbroke

    I dident reslise that Nt Cyprus has ‘officially ‘ become a ‘’Province of Turkey ‘ in the recent past !

    • Leo

      It was from when the Turks originally thought of the concept, in the late forties and early fifties.

  • Anon

    What a Clown.
    They voted no in a referendum and said no to re unification at Crans Montanna and it is Ankarra who shows no ” Willingness ” ..?

    Give this man a blue curly wig ..a big red nose …and oversized shoes .
    #ROC
    #RepublicOfClowns

    • Philippos

      I’ve already placed the order with Amazon Prime. I think that the dress code that you suggest would at least make this man recognisable to the public, then we know who to throw the rotten fruit at. “OUT!” EXO, FYGE, GO – back to the circus.

      • Leo

        You and Anon will make a good duet, in a Circus, with or without funny clothes.

  • Ferdi

    When a leadership is this deluded, what is the point of talking to them. They make as much sense ans May is doing regarding Brexit.

  • Tasos

    we made a big mistake letting the British go

    • Philippos

      No, file, a VERY BIG Mistake. Our Government doesn’t have the guts to suspend exploration to let the “Talks” resume, or is it the desire was never really there and we are being played for a bunch of suckers. The British may have been many things, but more often than not, they were “Straight” and “Gentlemanly”. I cannot find a word to print here that would properly describe ALL OUR “Politicians”. As a Nation, we have to say and show that we mean “Enough is Enough”, if you cannot do the job and only feather your own nests, Get out and Go now! ‘Our only demand – “Start thinking of Cyprus and not just yourself”

      • Leo

        They were very racist, especially when they were recruiting Auxiliary Police from the TC community, ONLY, and against all advice. No my file the Brits created this problem with their divide and rule policy.

        • Philippos

          Given the time and nature of Enosis, I don’t see the British as having any other choice, but it was all the same dumb. However it is a huge leap from there to say that this caused a schism between Greek and Turkish speakers, unless of course, you leave everything else out of your calculations. ELAMentry thinking, perhaps?

          • Leo

            The idea of ENOSIS was dead and buried by the very late fifties, as Makarios changed his mind. BTW the idea of ENOSIS was invented by the British during the first world war.
            ELAM is an invention of the Turks, no invasion no ELAM.
            A schism was encouraged by MacMillan, who egged on the TMT and Turkish Special Forces, to commit false flag operations, ie blowing up mosques, and TC owned buildings and murdering TCs, and blaming the GC’s.
            MacMillans dialogue can be found at Hansard. It’s public knowledge.

            • Anon

              The idea of Enosis waa dead and buried by the late fifties ? What planet do you live on ?
              Is this why Cyprus ( South ) uses the Greek National Anthem ?
              It was Enosis that inspired the Akritas plan in 63 and the attempted coup by Greece in 74 .
              Still.alive and kicking today and anyone if thinks and says different is living in denial and should seek medical advice .

              • Leo

                Cyprus uses the Greek National Anthem as they are part of the Greek Civilisation, just like Germans fly the Turkish flag in Germany and every other country that have people from a Turkic origin.

                • oratis

                  we are an independent country , therefore we should have our own national anthem and flag and be proud of it.
                  you mention the term Greek Civilization which is a broad term and could mean anything.
                  apart from the language and and in some cases the religion the culture of modern Greece and Cyprus is not much different to that of other Southern European countries and Balkan countries such as Spain, Italy and Romania.
                  to say that there is a civilization nowadays which belongs solely to one nationality is not a good argument unless you are referring to some isolated tribes in Africa.
                  also all Arab speaking countries have their own flags and anthems even though they class themselves as Arabs.

                  • Leo

                    We’ve been flying the Greek flag for thousands of years, and playing the anthem. What else can “Greek Civilization” mean, please elaborate?

                    • oratis

                      the present Greek anthem hasn’t existed for thousands of years neither has its flag.
                      I think you are mixing the word civilization up with the word culture.

                    • Leo

                      It’s an expression, don’t take it literally.

                    • oratis

                      okay

                • Anon

                  What are you talking about ?
                  You cannot defend a so called independent sovereign state using the national anthem of another sovereign state…
                  The reason is simple ..the RoC is not a sovereign state ..it is not independent. It is a puppet state

                  Your flag example is laughable.

                  • oratis

                    puppet state to who?
                    Greece? the troika? the EU?
                    elaborate please

                    • Anon

                      To Greece.
                      Greek flags everywhere.
                      Greek National Anthem
                      Cannot make a political decision without running to Greece first .
                      Runs to Greece at every critical juncture of the so called talks .
                      It’s guarantor is Greece.
                      It’s language is Greek .

                      Just to recap..Cyprus is NOT Greek.
                      Supposedly.
                      It’s independent.
                      Supposedly .

                      Still not clear enough for you .

                    • Leo

                      Who said Cyprus was Greek?

                    • oratis

                      there have been Greek Cypriot commentators on here in the past who have said that, also Elam party says that as do its supporters, I’ve heard them with my own ears.

                    • oratis

                      thankyou for your VERY clear reply.
                      I agree with you that the actions of a lot of our politicians and a lot of our people make it look as if we are a puppet state. I’m not happy about that.
                      I agree with you that Cyprus is NOT Greek but it is neither Turkish.
                      the North of Cyprus though is a puppet State of Turkey.
                      all them things you described to me, your own politicians do exactly the same.

                    • Anon

                      Did you know that south Cyprus has a “national ” holiday to celebrate another countries independence day ?
                      Can you guess what country that is ?
                      Do you think this is the will of Turkish Cypriots ?
                      There is cause and effect here …
                      Why has Turkey defended the Turkish Cypriots.
                      There is a difference between puppet stare and guarantor protection to which the RoC signed up to and broke and why it was Turkey’s legal obligation to intervene .

                    • oratis

                      of course I know about us celebrating Greece’s independence day and I think that it’s bloody stupid.
                      Turkey was legally right to intervene after the Greek junta but not right to expel a lot of innocent people out of their homes and businesses and occupy a third of the island. it should have done whaty was part of the agreement and then gone back home.
                      and if our side didn’t learn their lesson then intervene again they got it into their thick skulls to behave themselves.

                    • xapuc

                      The language is not Greek… People in Athens think Cypriots speak a foreign language.

                  • Leo

                    Get used to it, it ain’t going to change anytime soon, seeing that we have been playing the anthem and flying the Greek flag for thousands of years. If you don’t like it, why did you move here in the first place?

                    • schrodinger’s cat

                      so is everyone saying we have a settlement and double union then? turks give a bit of land back, the north becomes turkey, the south becomes greece and hydrocarbons get divided on that basis. everyone agreed? we done here?

                    • oratis

                      I don’t know about others but I’m not saying that.

                    • schrodinger’s cat

                      it just seems the only way forward at this point. hard border in between and let both sides see how they like it

                    • oratis

                      how do you know if he moved here, perhaps he was is Turkish Cypriot that was born here.

                    • Leo

                      I’m talking about the Turkic race that was dumped here in the 1570’s, you see what happens when they don’t want to integrate, they want partition, Taksim. They are racists and fascists.
                      And they think they own Cyprus.

                    • oratis

                      its not his fault if some ancestors of his were dumped here hundreds of years ago.
                      besides, a majority of them voted for the Annan plan which was for unification.
                      of course there are bound to be some racists amongst them as there is in every country and others, maybe even a majority now, that prefer partition.

                    • Leo

                      Don’t you think that he is an illegal, they came here illegally.

                    • oratis

                      I’ve no idea whether he is Turkish Cypriot that was born here or one of the settlers that Rauf Denktash brought over here.
                      why don’t we ask him?
                      any Turkish Cypriot that is born here is not here illegally.
                      if you say that Turkish Cypriots that are born here are illegal then the same argument could be used against Greek Cypriots born abroad.

                    • Leo

                      I’m talking about the ones that were dumped here illegally in 1571, a war crime, Article 49 of the Geneva Convention.
                      They should have zero rights, and should be sent back to Turkey.

                    • oratis

                      the ones that were dumped here in 1571 are dead and buried.
                      war crimes were also committed by whites in America and Australia hundreds of years ago, do you suggest that the modern day decendants of those people go back to Britain or wherever else it is they came from and leave America to the native Indiansdand Australia to the Aboriginees?

                    • Leo

                      Stick to Cyprus, stop comparing other countries to justify the illegality of the TC’s

                    • oratis

                      no I wont just stick to Cyprus because the same arguments used against Turkish Cypriots can be used against the children of other invaders or immigrants born in other countries.

                    • Leo

                      Keep to this subject. I won’t be deflected.

                    • Leo

                      They are all racists, Turks are brought up on that.

                    • oratis

                      well you must know them better than I do.

                    • Leo

                      They are fascists, what do you think TAKSIM was all about?

                    • Anon

                      For thousands of years?
                      Lol…you really are an idiot.

                    • Leo

                      Where’s the moderator, your language is a disgrace, go clean your mouth with soap and water.
                      No, it’s a fact go and do some research before posting.

                    • Anon

                      I’m still laughing at your statement that the Greek National Anthem has been used in Cyprus for thousands of years…even the moderator would laugh at this ..
                      And you want me to research ?
                      Like you’ve done yours ?
                      Lol

                    • Leo

                      You are a disgrace, you can’t be bothered to check, because you are afraid that I would be correct and you would be wrong, typical coward Turk mindset.

                    • Anon

                      So to be clear …
                      You believe the Greek Flag and national anthem existed thousands of years ago and was being played in Cyprus ?
                      This is what your ‘ research ‘ has told you ?

                    • Leo

                      It’s an expression.

                    • Anon

                      Oh…now it’s an ‘ expression ‘ ?
                      Lol
                      Clown .

                    • Leo

                      Where’s the moderator?
                      Learn English.

                    • Anon

                      Where is the doctor ?
                      You crying to the moderator is another example of hypocrisy.
                      You troll everyone throwing constant derogatory remarks about anything Turkish and insulting everyone that has a different opinion than yours claiming they must be Turkish .
                      I’m a Turkish Cypriot and I find your comments offensive .
                      Where is that moderator?

                    • Leo

                      Prove it.

                    • Anon

                      Prove what?
                      How many comments have you responded to today ?
                      Without them asking you too ?

                    • Leo

                      How many have you?

                    • Anon

                      Exactly…
                      Clown .

                    • Leo

                      Again the moderator is nowhere to be seen.

                    • Anon

                      Call the U.N.?
                      Ask them to pass a few more resolutions ?

                      No one takes you seriously ..
                      You’re a racist troll.

                    • Leo

                      Again the moderator misses an opportunity, and let’s thing go.

                    • Mctighed

                      In Cyprus it’s called “coffee shop research”

                    • Neroli

                      If the moderator was here he would be banning you again like last time, remember??

                    • Leo

                      Who are you and why are you harassing me?

                    • xapuc

                      Maybe Anon is really the moderator in disguise?

                    • Barry White

                      Leo, Leo, you are getting confused on dates once more.

                      You have been flying the Greek flag since 1978 when it was made the Greek flag.

                      The Greek anthem you may have been playing since 1865.

                      Little wonder 1960 is difficult enough.

                    • Leo

                      It’s an expression, go do some research instead of hating on this forum.

                    • Barry White

                      Leo, I did the research, you need to get your facts straight if you continue. The next thing is you will be disputing the President of the Eu who said and confirmed last month that Greeks are uninvited settlers of Northern Greece that belongs to others.

                    • Barry White

                      I did the research Leo and you continue to get yourself into trouble with your statements. You were wrong.

                      What is next? You will be contradicting the President of the EU who stated and confirmed that Greeks are univited settlers and occupiers of Northern Greece. If you look at history you find that few are worthy of being “entitled”.

                    • Leo

                      You are mistaken go and read a proper history book.

                    • Barry White

                      I must admit I didn’t review the Elam “Guide to Dreams of Zenophobia and delusions of Grandeur” I will get on it and if I find anything that contradicts my research, you will be the first to know. Meanwhile you need to catch up, Leo.

                    • Leo

                      ELAM was invented by the Turks, NO invasion, NO ELAM.

                    • oratis

                      thankyou for the information and the precise dates, I remembered vaguely from school that it was within the last hundred years or so.
                      it’s saved me having to google it.

              • athessalonian

                You are correct and I can personally attest that the concept did exist in the minds of the majority of the Greek people well into the seventies and beyond. It has however faded significantly despite the systemic nationalist propaganda still in effect in the Greek educational system.

              • oratis

                there should be an opinion poll conducted which asks people if given the choice they would vote for enosis or not, though polls arn’t always accurate it would give a rough idea.

              • Neroli

                Try telling him that! He’s another of The Brainwashed

              • xapuc

                1974 was a long time ago. With the advent of modern travel and communications many people have realized that the culture and mentality in Greece is way different from the one on the island. Not only the language, their attitude to things, the endlessly argumentative spirit, not to mention the way they run their economy…

            • oratis

              what you say about the British is true.
              I’ve always said everyone is to blame for the current situation, neither the British, ourselves, Greece and Turkey who are totally innocent.

              • Leo

                Even now, if you go to the BBC website you won’t find a word about what’s been happening in the East Med. The Brits bend over backwards to support the Turks.

                • oratis

                  true, I’ve noticed that.

            • Philippos

              Quite a bit of what you say is common knowledge, but Hansard does not actually record what you are saying it does. Macmillan did not say in open forum in the House of Commons, what you attribute to him and the “egging on” is quite different from “Tolerating”. Anyway, I’m interested enough to study Hansard in this period, so thank you for the reference. I don’t suppose for a minute that this mirrored EOKA ‘A or ‘B’ activities, which were also, I suppose, encouraged by the British, who also invented the Akritas Plan and insisted on assimilation and wiping out all and everything Islamic and Turkish from this God Given Greek Island? I don’t hate the British, they gave us many good things and we have wasted and dispensed with much of it and that is why I agree with Taso. We would not have the third rate politicians whose motives are clearly individual and self serving and to hell with the Polites tis Kyprou

              • Leo

                It does if you dig deep enough, as I have read it, but I forgot which page it was on. EOKA was disbanded in March 1959. EOKA B was formed to stop the terrorist group led by Denktash, the TMT, and Turkish Special Forces, led by the general who instigated the “Istanbul Pogroms”, an expert at False Flag Operations and sabotage, who were running around Cyprus, with the blessing of the Brits committing atrocities, ie killing TC’s and blowing up mosques etc., and blaming the GC’s.

          • Neroli

            Correct, and he repeats the same in all his comments

        • xapuc

          Do you think many GCs would willingly join the police to fight EOKA?

          • Leo

            Are you saying that the Auxiliary Police were put there to fight, and not police?

    • Neroli

      You definitely did!!

      • oratis

        you could be right.

