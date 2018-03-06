Provocations in EEZ dominate Christodoulides’ contacts in Athens

March 6th, 2018 Cyprus 11 comments

Provocations in EEZ dominate Christodoulides’ contacts in Athens

Christodoulides and Kotzias at the Greek parliament

Turkey’s provocations in Cyprus’ EEZ were at the forefront of Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides’ meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Athens on Tuesday.

During their meeting the two discussed the diplomatic steps Nicosia and Athens could take in response to the Turkish provocations in both the Cypriot EEZ and the Aegean.

Following his meeting with Tsipras, Christodoulides attended a meeting of the Greek Parliament’s Foreign and Defence Affairs Committee with his counterpart Nikos Kotzias.

During the meeting Christdoulides told members of the committee that the Cypriot government’s ultimate goal is the settlement of the Cyprus problem, by making attempts to restart the dialogue between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The foreign minister said there is a proposal to restart talks on the internal matters of the Cyprus issue, in preparation for an International Conference with the participation of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Regarding the Turkish provocations in the EEZ, he said that both in Nicosia and the international community there are concerns regarding Turkey’s willingness and readiness to restart the Cyprus talks.

Christodoulides also informed the Greek parliamentary committee on the search for natural gas in block 10 of the island’s EEZ, noting that it is believed to be one of the most promising areas, which is why it garnered the interests of large multi-national companies.

Earlier, the Cypriot Foreign Minister met Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. During their meeting Pavlopoulos said that Turkey “is wholly obligated to respect international law, and specifically the Law of the Seas.

“Turkey should know that when it violates the law of the seas, it is violating international law, but is also violating the obligations it has towards the EU itself,” Pavlopoulos said about Ankara’s provocations.

On his part Christodoulides noted that Nicosia will not be swayed by Turkey’s actions, saying that the “number one goal is the reunification of the country.”

He added that he had agreed with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias to raise the issue of the violation of the rights of the Republic in Brussels.

He also expressed satisfaction that Turkey’s provocations would be on the agenda of the European Council in March.

Akel Secretary General Andros Kyprianou was also in Athens on Tuesday, and had meetings with Pavlopoulos and the head of the Greek Parliament Nikos Voutsis. Kyprianou said he believed it was best to discuss with the Greek political leadership as “they are our main support in the struggle to free and reunify our country.”

Print Friendly
  • HighTide

    The ‘Law of the Sea’ is not a law but a treaty between consenting parties. It has no mechanism to get enforced when challenged by a neighboring state.
    Keep on dreaming, Mr Christdoulides, and be happy with sweet nothings from the impotent EU.

  • alexander reutersward

    After decades of talks of a reunification, the last attempt was most likely to have been the last attempt.

    Eide gave a lot of hints that the north considered crans Montana to be the last chance before they move on.

  • Tim Lauser

    Just nuke this turkish Monkeys to the ground!

    • HighTide

      Larnaca Fire Brigade?

  • Parthenon

    Discuss, discuss, discuss….The Spartans, Athenians & Macedonians would not have discussed this situation so much.

    • Eve Frangoudis

      When in another fifty years? Stop fooling the people and read what they are saying! Just wasting everybodys time until they take over the whole island! Stop with the false hope!

    • D4x

      The gasfields of the Mediterranean are key to the energy security core policy of TeamTrump. PM Tspiras added Greece to the ‘coalition’ at the WH Oct. 18, 2017. FM Christodoulides in Athens is part of what I try to piece together here, without the chapters written before, especially in February, 2018. Sec Tillerson had scheduled, met every head of state and FM, on his ME trip Feb 6-14, was scheduled for Beirut, but could not get schedule in Ankara for Feb 15-16 until after midnight Feb 14, when Greek Reporter picked up a tweet from US Embassy in Athens (since ‘disappeared’) that all missions “From Baku to Belgrade” were to meet Tillerson in Ankara to update on regional energy security policy. Suddenly, Tillerson is meeting Erdo/Cavu in Ankara after his schedule in Beirut on Feb 15. ‘Baku to Belgrade’ is code for Ottoman Empire, and also for Whitestream pipeline, from Baku to Georgia to Romania. Quite a story. US Amb. Pyatt very active in all this. So, this thread is better, 🙂

      The Iwo Jima ARG deployed from homeport Norfolk, VA on Feb. 6, 2018 with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Force, including the Golden Eagles Marine Aircraft Squadron. When they meet up with the USS Carney (Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer) that transited the Bosporus on March 5, and the two USN P-8 Poseidons in the air off Cyprus today, that is a powerful naval platform that should inspire fear on the surface, below the sea, and every space in between, including cyberspace, and, a signal from NATO. Since February, it is apparent to me that the Iwo Jima ARG deployment is about much more than Block 10, as a message to Turkey,
      including what is happening in Syria as 1,700 SDF deploy from Raqqa to Afrin today.

      The USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is in the Persian Gulf. Very appropriate, because this is all an expression of TR’s “Speak softly, but carry a big stick”, a strain of American foreign
      policy first deployed against the Barbary Pirates of the Ottoman Empire in
      1801, and by TR in 1904 in the “Pedicaris alive or Raisuli dead” showdown in Tangier. No shots had to be fired to achieve what the diplomats had proffered, but, the ‘stick’ had to be visible.

      I have written about the US energy security policy as it impacts Turkey and Europe elsewhere, apologies if this is shorthand. American media does not cover any of this, and I was searching for a sighting of the Iwo ARG since Gibraltar on Feb. 28. I have also focused on Afrin since last
      October, USA, and NATO relations with Turkey, and their threats. Connecting the dots is a challenge, especially since Sec Tillerson and Sec Mattis are quietly speaking, while doing so much more. Really appreciate Greek and Cyrpiot media for their real news reports, and thought you would like this analysis. In just the past week, Erdo and his spokesmen have threatened five NATO allies, and,March 5, Ahval News reported:
      “Today we are in Afrin, tomorrow we will be in Manbij, the day after we will be east of the Euphrates to clean up all terrorists all the way to the border of Iraq,” Erdogan said in the [south]
      western city of Mugla on Monday. […]”

      If Sparta had an Amphibious Assault Group with 2,500 US Marines, and Golden Eagles, history would have been different, before Thermopylae.

      • EGB

        ”Baku to Belgrade’ is code for Ottoman Empire, and also for Whitestream pipeline, from Baku to Georgia to Romania’

        Would it not be a bit confusing having a code that means two different thing? What exactly would be the point of having a code for an empire that fell around 100 years ago anyway?

        You have a very active mind, that’s not really a compliment.

        ‘If Sparta had an Amphibious Assault Group with 2,500 US Marines, and Golden Eagles, history would have been different, before Thermopylae.’

        If Xerxes had had 1000 tanks it might equally have been very different. You drift between reality and your own world.

        • D4x

          Repeating, apologies if this is shorthand, after an edit since this was meant as a reply to Parthenon’s comments here, and in the thread on the ‘increased US naval presence…”, in case other readers are confused.

          • HighTide

            “The gasfields of the Mediterranean are key to the energy security core policy of TeamTrump.”
            This is an assumption without much basis. US politics in the Med are based on maintaining a position of power, not on exploration.
            The US has no access to Israeli and Egyptian gas, and there is nothing else at this point. Quantities in the area can also not compete with the flood of gas elsewhere, aside from the fact that the US do plenty of fracking on their own. Cyprus is certainly not on the States’ energy priority list.

  • Dogmeat

    Yawn another non-article

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close