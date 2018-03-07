Our View: Time for a review of forensic services

March 7th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 7 comments

Our View: Time for a review of forensic services

Matsakis said 'it was obvious from the door of the morgue' the death was caused by dog bites

The medical association was the latest on Tuesday to call into question the state of forensics in Cyprus, a day after a leading criminologist said the island had become a laughing stock when a fifth post-mortem was approved on the body of a Bulgarian woman found dead in a field almost two weeks ago.

How the initial post-mortem could have concluded the woman had been fatally wounded by farming equipment beggars belief. Three subsequent post-mortems have found she had been attacked by dogs, something former state pathologist Marios Matsakis said was “obvious from the door of the morgue”.

This was a damning indictment of the state’s forensics services given that Matsakis was hired by the two suspects in the case who police believe to be the owners of two Rottweilers that attacked the woman as she crossed a field.

The mess also begs the question as to why every Tom, Dick and Harry can ask for a new post-mortem in a criminal case, in this instance, two by the state pathologist, one by the family of the victim and one on behalf of the suspects. A fifth was apparently ordered by the health ministry and a pathologist will fly in from Greece.

None of this inspires confidence in the current forensics set-up and if pushed to its natural conclusion, could call into question the results of post-mortems in other criminal cases where suspects have been convicted on autopsy evidence.

This was not the first such cock-up to come to light either. In 2014 a state pathologist ruled out foul play in the death of a Greek woman, concluding she had died of smoke inhalation after a fire on her bed started by a cigarette.

The woman’s family in Greece expressed doubts about the official cause of death after seeing visible marks of violence on her face. They subsequently had her remains exhumed for a fresh post-mortem, seeking the help of UK experts who concluded that the cause of death was strangulation. It took two years from her death to bring the estranged husband to justice because of either the laziness, incompetence or corruption within the forensics’ service at the time.

These cases do not inspire confidence and should worry anyone depending on a post-mortem in Cyprus to establish the cause of death of a loved one, criminal case or not.

The first thing that needs to be done is for a full investigation to be carried out as to how the first post-mortem got it so wrong. Secondly, as the criminologist suggested, there needs to be a review of the forensics services by outside experts because in the words of the medical association, the debacle was not an isolated incident. So, to say that Cyprus is a laughing stock at this point would be an understatement.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    There is something else going on here and it’s starting to have all the hallmarks of attempted ‘cover up ‘

  • Vaso

    CM it’s a bit late for this view! Everyone has had this view for days!

  • Unearned

    Forensic pathology is a specialised field and indeed there is a shortage of trained and accredited ones even in the UK. It should be no surprise that there is a dearth of them on the island but its like everything else. You get what you pay for!

  • volker_schremp

    Cyprus- “a laughing stock” ? Sounds to me as cynic as can be. And ” laziness, incompetence or corruption – at that time” ? At that time? Or now?

  • Stefcy

    How many cover ups had there been over the years?
    I always have to think about one case in Paphos around 15 or more years ago. Two women, working in the same cabaret, were found drown on the same day. One in a swimming pool and the other one in the sea.
    The state pathologist ruled out foul play.
    Of course it could have been an accident.

  • westspoon

    Although problematic at times, Matsakis was very good at his job!

  • AndyMarkou

    Incompetence and laziness runs right through the island. the police, fire services, hospitals, schools…you name it.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close