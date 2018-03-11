New BMW X2 arrives

BMW says its latest addition to the X model range – the X2 – which has just arrived in Cyprus, “breaks new ground”.

The car has short overhangs and low-slung proportions – it is two centimetres shorter and more than seven centimetres lower than the BMW X1, yet has the same wheelbase.

The kidney grille has always been an identifying feature of a BMW. On the X2, however, its outline is wider at its base than at its top, giving the car a “broader, more distinctive and sportier appearance”.

Full-LED headlights come as standard on Sport, M Sport and M Sport X models, while the M Sport and M Sport X models are available with up to 20-inch wheels (as standard, both models are fitted with 19-inch wheels).

At the rear, a spoiler contributes to the 0.28 drag co-efficient and the design of the twin exhaust tailpipes hints at the power of the TwinPower Turbo engines.

The boot has a capacity of 470 litres, the idea being that it can handle leisure activities, “from shopping sprees to a skiing weekend or mountain-bike tour”.

The cabin is driver-focused, with the design of features such as the instrument panel binnacle directed at the road ahead. All controls are positioned to allow the driver to assimilate their information with a single glance and operate them with ease.

The TwinPower Turbo engines in the range, says BMW, “team with the car’s refined chassis to endow it with class-beating handling qualities, exceptional agility and superb feedback”.

The car’s driving responses can be adapted by using the Driving Experience Control switch, allowing the driver to choose between the default COMFORT mode, efficiency-enhancing ECO PRO mode and SPORT mode. The pre-programmed set-up available in SPORT mode gives the car greater dynamic steering and powertrain responses.

The petrol powered two-litre variant is front-wheel-drive, but the German makers have many more options in the diesel category: the AWD xDrive20d diesel variant generates a maximum output of 190hp and 400Nm of torque enabling a zero to 100 km/h time of 7.7 seconds. Official fuel consumption is 5.9 – 5.5 l/100km, while CO2 emissions come in at 121g/km. Also in the line-up are another AWD version, X2 xDrive18d, and 2 front-wheel drive diesels, X2 sDrive20i and X2 sDrive18d.

All of the BMW Connected Drive and BMW Connected elements aim to ‘assist, inform or entertain the driver at the appropriate time’.

Drivers have three different ways of interacting with their car, with the sixth generation of the iDrive control concept now supplementing the familiar iDrive Controller.

Touchscreen operation is standard for the 6.5-inch Touch Control Display with navigation system which can also be used comfortably by the front passenger.

The display concept is designed to provide the driver with a quick summary of the most important information at any particular time by means of the ‘live tiles’ that appear in the display’s main menu.

There is also the option of a full-colour Head-Up Display, which projects all important driving information and navigation/assistance system readouts onto the windscreen and therefore into the driver’s field of view – in high resolution.

BMW Connected+ provides a digital bridge between smartphones and the car.

Says BMW: “This makes display and operation in the vehicle simpler than ever”. One example of a new Connected+ service is Share Live Trip Status which allows drivers to share their current location and time of arrival with business partners, friends or family.

Other advanced technologies include camera-based assistance systems “to deliver assurance and safety in different driving situations”.

The optional Driving Assistant includes Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Info with No Passing Info display, anti-dazzle High Beam Assistant, as well as Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function.

As an upgrade to the Driver Pack, the Driving Assistant Plus also features an Active Cruise Control system with Stop & Go function – which maintains both a desired speed between 19 and 87mph entered by the driver and the safety distance to vehicles travelling ahead – and the Traffic Jam Assistant. At speeds up to 37mph, this function takes over both proximity control and lane-keeping tasks from the driver.

The Traffic Jam Assistant uses steering assistance to keep the car reliably in the middle of its lane, but the driver needs to have at least one hand on the steering wheel for the system to work.

Standard rear Park Distance Control and the rear-view camera (within the Vision Pack), transfer images onto the Control Display, to make for easier and precise manoeuvring. The optional Park Assist (also within Driver Pack) also helps the driver to find and make use of parallel parking spaces.

Cyprus BMW agents Char. Pilakoutas will offer the 1499cc sDrive18i at €29,800, the 1998cc sDrive20i A (€36,200) and similar sized xDrive20i A (€38,600). They also have the sDrive18d, xDrive18d, xDrive20d A and finally the top of the range xDrive25d A selling for €43,800.