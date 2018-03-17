The rhythms of a great painter sound in Nicosia

Greek painter and sculptor Erietta Vordoni will present her latest work under the name About Felicity in Nicosia on Wednesday.

About Felicity is a continuation of a series of successful presentations over the last two years in galleries in Athens and London. The art work within these exhibitions spoke to the viewers’ visual interpretation and emotional understanding.

“Her eyes create her work, which is charismatic, moving and rhythmic,” historian and art critic Dora Iliopoulou Rougkan said in her introductory text to the exhibition. “The painter urges us to listen, as much as possible, to the rhythm of the universe and to perceive the texture of the energy that defines it,” Rougkan continued.

Vordoni studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts. She then earned a scholarship from the Academy of Athens and moved to France to further her studies at the Ecole nationale superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris. After her graduation the artist returned to Greece, where she lives, dividing her time with Paris, where she owns an atelier provided to her by the French government for artistic reasons.

Vordoni has shown her work in numerous individual and group exhibitions all over the world including Greece, France, Monaco, Belgium, United Kingdom, Italy, United States and Australia. Her paintings and sculptures can be found in private collections, museums and cultural institutions including the National Gallery of Greece and the Queens Museum of New York.

About Felicity

Solo exhibition by Erietta Vordoni. Opens March 21 at 7pm until April 12. Alpha Gallery, Makarios Avenue & 3 Papanikoli Street, Nicosia. Monday-Saturday 10.30 am-1pm and 4.30pm-7.30pm. Tel: 22-751325. www.art.com.cy