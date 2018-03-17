Thousands of Syrians flee their homes as battles rage (Updated)

People sit in a truck with their belongings as thousands flee the Afrin region

Thousands of civilians streamed out of their towns on Saturday to escape battles in the north and south of Syria, where two different offensives have prompted an exodus in recent days.

A new wave of at least 10,000 people fled a rebel pocket to army lines in eastern Ghouta near the capital Damascus in the southwest. Rescuers and a monitoring group said air strikes pounded the besieged zone.

In the northern Afrin region, people ran from other frontlines closing in on their homes as Turkish war planes struck the main town, Syrian Kurdish forces and the monitor said. More than 150,000 people have left the town in the last few days, a senior Kurdish official said.

The two offensives – one by the Syrian army with Russia’s support, and another led by Turkey with its allied Syrian rebels – entered decisive phases this week. Both have shown how foreign backers and their Syrian allies are reshaping the map after the defeat of Islamic State’s self-proclaimed caliphate last year.

Syria’s conflict marked seven years this week, after killing hundreds of thousands, displacing at least 11 million more, including nearly 6 million who fled abroad in one of the worst refugee crises of modern times.

Turkey launched the cross-border offensive on Afrin in January against the Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters that control the region.

In its own month-long assault, the Syrian military has marched into much of eastern Ghouta, the last big insurgent bastion around Damascus.

EASTERN GHOUTA

Government forces have splintered Ghouta into three zones in one of the bloodiest offensives of the seven-year war. For the first time, residents began running in their thousands out of the southern pocket, around the town of Hammouriyeh, this week.

State media said 10,000 more civilians reached army positions on Saturday, and some others started leaving the Harasta zone as well in a new outflow.

Troops and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (Sarc) would transfer them to temporary shelters, it said.

Men, women, and children crossed the front by foot along a dirt road, staggering under the weight of bags and suitcases, footage on state TV showed. Many carried infants on their shoulders or pushed them in strollers. Some elderly people hobbled on wooden sticks.

The United Nations has said the exact numbers of people fleeing are not known nor are the destinations of all evacuees. Mobile clinics were open and some people were taken to hospital in the capital, it said.

An army officer in charge of arrivals in Adra said authorities had spread out 25,000 people across temporary shelters there and in two nearby towns. In Adra, the newcomers stayed in schools, receiving food, water and medicine, he said.

The officer said boys and men between the ages of 15-60 years old could “settle their affairs” with the state by writing a vow that says “I pledge not to return to armed actions.” Some 1,500 men had done so in the town, he said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on Zamalka, in the pocket that has seen the exodus, killed 30 people gathering to leave for government lines. The UK-based monitoring group and local rescuers in rebel territory said warplanes also pounded the towns of Kafr Batna and Ain Tarma.

Damascus and its ally Moscow say they strike only armed militants in the war and now seek to stop insurgent mortar fire that killed dozens in the capital.

The rebel factions accuse Damascus of seeking to depopulate opposition towns and deny its charges that they blocked people from leaving.

AFRIN

An estimated 12,000-16,000 people had already left Ghouta before Saturday, while more than 48,000 were reportedly displaced in Afrin, a UN aid official in Syria has said.

The Turkish military has pushed the YPG militia back from the border and nearly encircled them with advances on the western and eastern flanks of Afrin town itself. Ankara sees the YPG as an extension of the outlawed Kurdish PKK which has waged a decades-long insurgency inside Turkey.

We can enter Afrin (town) any second. We can give you the good news any minute,” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told a congress of the ruling AK Party. “Conquest is close. We walk towards that aim.”

Turkish air and artillery strikes rained down overnight and in recent days, driving tens of thousands out of the main town by car and on foot, Kurdish authorities and the Observatory say.

Hevi Mustafa, a senior civic official, said people fled the main town to other Kurdish-held parts of the region and to government territory.

“The situation is tragic for the people inside,” she said. “And the displaced outside Afrin are out in the open without refuge or food.”

The Turkish military denied on Saturday it had struck a hospital in Afrin, saying it was waging the campaign in a way that would not hurt civilians. The YPG and the Observatory had said a Turkish air strike on the main hospital killed 16 people the night before.

Rezan Hedo, a YPG media adviser, and state TV said people arriving in the nearby towns of Nubul and Zahraa, under government control, received some aid.

Inside the town, “there is no water, there are no hospitals,” Heddo added. “There are civilians under the rubble and no capacity to get them out.”

  • athessalonian

    Having read this article, two peculiarities stand out like sore thumbs.
    The first one being the omission in mentioning the Bashar Al-Assad killing regime.
    The second one being the omission to mention the drone video and still photos released by Turkey’s military showing the allegedly bombed hospital being in tact thus dispelling the fake news unsurprisingly propagated by the YPG and the not so unbiased one man SOHR operated out of Coventry, UK…

    • ROC

      Why do you not mention that crap that Turkey has done like the 1000s of civilians its killed already and the turning of the water supply off in Afrin, and lets not forget this is not a war, its again what turkey is great at doing which is invading, as for what Turkey has released of the bombing is questionable, I would not Trust Adolf Erdogan as far as I can throw him

      • athessalonian

        Does this mean that you disagree with what I submitted?

        • ROC

          Why do you not first counter what I wrote or shall I assume you agree with me?

          • athessalonian

            Assumptions can lead to misconceptions so you better not assume anything.

            • ROC

              Read below and your see what an evil race you lot are, nothing ever changes in your DNA, proof is all below for you to read.

              • athessalonian

                Obviously you are in no position of offering anything of substance on the subject matter.

                • ROC

                  That is the whole point, I would not trust anything that comes out of Turkey, their is a saying, sweep your own back yard before trying to sweep others, you mention about omission about other things and thus trying to convince me and others that YPG are scum and liars, I brought you proof on Turkeys history is and how they behave. I find it interesting on how you dance about all my replies but fail to address them, this is another ploy of the Turks that come on CM, try addressing what to what I have said here

                  • athessalonian

                    I am not trying to convince anyone about anything as readers can draw their own conclusions based on what has been presented.

                    • ROC

                      And I am asking you is their anything I have written which is not true, the reason I have listed the genocides and massacres is to show that Turkey is not a country that can be trusted on anything it says and does and for what reasons, so this will be the 3rd time am asking you, do you agree or disagree and show where you dont’

                    • athessalonian

                      I have no intention in debating your viewpoints and reserve the right to having my own.

                    • ROC

                      Well that your prerogative,then I really do not see why you bother to comment, I see your very bias in your views but refuse to address others when the dismantle them,

                      You answered it anyways, indirectly

                    • athessalonian

                      I simply commented on two issues that drew my attention after having read this article. It appears that my comment did not appeal to everyone. Nothing unusual about that… However I do not feel that I am obligated to justify my observations any further than I already have. Furthermore, I do not think that name calling and stereotyping is an appropriate response to my submission.

    • Niko

      What a joke you are. Hundred of innocent civilians are dying for your dictators BS propaganda which only has one purpose which is to control the Kurdish oil fields. The Turks are killing innocent Kurds with Air raids and distance shelling. What cowards you all are and how mighty you must all feel attacking these innocent and defenceless people who now have to leave their homes.

      • ROC

        Spot on 🙂

      • athessalonian

        Unlike you Niko, there is nothing funny and or untrue about what I wrote. And there are no Kurdish oil fields anywhere as far as I know…

  • Guest

    It’s good to see the lies of the western governments and western media exposed, however belatedly. It’s interesting how the cheerleaders for the west who are usually so strident in their anti-Russian comments on these pages have fallen silent. Perhaps they are in mourning for their dead terrorist heroes. Next step – total extermination of the terrorists, I hope.

    • ROC

      You make no mention of the scum Turkeys involvement in the 1000s its killing in and around Afrin, How come?

    • Niko

      Very sad evil person you are. Turkish government feeding the world total BS as usual as an excuse to expand its territory. No issue with killing hundred of innocent civilians and families having to leave their homes. What did these people do to you exactly?

      • ROC

        This is what is expected from an evil race, and I did some research do you know how many genocides and massacres this country has committed since 1914-1918, this country has a worse history than the Nazi’s .

        Constantinople massacre
        Massacres of Badr Khan
        Batak Massacre
        Hamidian massacres
        Adana massacre
        Greek genocide
        Assyrian genocide[2
        Armenian Genocide

        These are only from 1914 to 1918

  • antonis/ac

    These crimes should not have been happening in the 21st Century, but they do; the result of corrupt, incompetent and immoral world leadership.

