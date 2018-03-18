Syrian rebel fighters enter Afrin town, say Kurdish forces have pulled out

March 18th, 2018 Middle East, Turkey, World 3 comments

Syrian rebel fighters enter Afrin town, say Kurdish forces have pulled out

File photo: People ride on trucks with their belongings in north-east Afrin

By Dominic Evans

 

Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin on Sunday, taking control of the town centre after Kurdish YPG forces pulled out, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

A spokesman for the rebel fighters said they entered Afrin before dawn from three fronts, meeting no resistance.

But a war monitor said clashes continued in parts of Afrin, the main town of the Afrin region which has been under Kurdish control for years. Afrin is one of three Kurdish cantons in northern Syria on the border with Turkey.

The fighting in a once stable pocket of northwest Syria has opened a new front in the country’s multi-sided civil war, highlighting the ever greater role of foreign powers in the seven-year-old conflict.

Ankara, which says Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters are an extension of a militant group waging an insurgency inside Turkey, launched its campaign eight weeks ago and says it will extend the offensive to other Kurdish regions where U.S. forces are stationed alongside the YPG, an ally against Islamic State.

“Afrin city centre is under control as of 8:30 this morning,” Erdogan told a rally marking the 103rd anniversary of the World War One Gallipoli campaign. Turkish and Free Syrian Army flags had been raised in Afrin, he said.

“Most of the terrorists have already fled with tails between their legs. Our special forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are cleaning the remains and the traps they left behind,” Erdogan said. “In the centre of Afrin, symbols of trust and stability are waving instead of rags of terrorists.”

There was no immediate comment from the Kurdish forces.

Turkey’s armed forces said in a statement that troops were combing the streets for mines and improvised explosive devices. The army posted video it said was filmed in the centre of Afrin, showing a tank stationed under a balcony draped in the Turkish flag, with an FSA banner being waved.

Free Syrian Army spokesman Mohammad al-Hamadeen said the fighters entered the town from the north, east and west. “Maybe it will be cleared by the end of the day — it’s empty of (YPG) fighters, they cleared out”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor based in Britain, said Turkish and FSA fighters controlled around half of the town, but fighting continued on Sunday morning in some areas.

Despite an exodus of more than 150,000 people in recent days, thousands of civilians remained in Afrin, it said.

Print Friendly
  • Girneli

    Where are all the ultra nationalist GC hoping Turkey would get a thrashing. Shame on you. Supporting the fight against terror should be all civilised peoples aim. Just demonstrates that your hatred of anything Turkish is to strong for you to condemn terrorist. Well thank god its over and peace is restored, now perhaps the residents can return to some normalcy.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The Turkish victory over PKK/PYD/DAESH/ISIL terrorists is a major event. Ankara has killed several birds with one stone….
    Turkey has not only secured its border and Hatay Province, it has rendered a mortal blow to imperial (a la Skyes-Picot) plans to redraw the map of Middle East in the interest of outside powers. Turkish military has shown that the US cannot partner with a terrorist group to defeat the common enemy ISIL/DAESH. The NATO member Turkey is not a paper tiger.
    By protecting its border, Ankara has demonstrated it has a vital say in Syria…far beyond housing 3.7 million refugees in a war caused by powers, near and far, fighting a proxy war.

  • Gold51

    Syria (Afrin). red flags.!! 🇹🇷
    Cyprus (37%). red flags.! 🇹🇷
    What’s the next location.?
    Who will occupy Afrin now untill the name is changed.?
    Who are these so called
    “Turkeys Syrian Rebels” ??.
    Russia should check this one out. There more likely to be “TURKEY’S ISIS ALLIES” meeting up as Turkish forces expand thier opperation
    “Olive Branch”…..(LAND GRAB).!
    Russia’s hard work to eradicate ISIS dogs in the north has been waisted, Erdogan is killing Kurds (YPG) with his allies under thier NEW assumed name ” Turkish Syrian Rebels”.!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close