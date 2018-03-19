Russian denials of British attack “increasingly absurd” -Johnson

File photo: Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Britain’s foreign minister stepped up London’s criticism of Moscow on Monday over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent in England, calling Russian denials of responsibility “increasingly absurd”.

Boris Johnson, who was due to brief fellow European Union ministers in Brussels later on Monday, also won renewed support from the bloc, though diplomats cautioned there was no immediate prospect of fresh economic sanctions on Russia over the attack.

“The Russian denial is increasingly absurd,” Johnson told reporters as he arrived for the regular monthly meeting, which came a day after Vladimir Putin was re-elected for another six-year term as Russia’s president.

“This is a classic Russian strategy … They’re not fooling anybody anymore,” Johnson said.

“There is scarcely a country around the table here in Brussels that has not been affected in recent years by some kind of malign or disruptive Russian behaviour,” he added.

Russia denies any involvement in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in what was the first known offensive use of nerve gas in Europe since World War Two.

Moscow announced on Saturday the expulsion of 23 British diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to Britain’s decision last week to expel the same number of Russian diplomats from London.

On Sunday Johnson accused Russia of stockpiling the deadly Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok used to poison the Skripals, a charge Moscow denies. They were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4 and remain in a critical condition in hospital.

On arrival at the Brussels meeting on Monday, Germany’s new foreign minister, Heiko Maas, expressed his support for Britain. All 28 EU foreign ministers are expected to issue a joint statement on the attack later on Monday.

While there is no prospect of further sanctions on Russia being agreed on Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May will have an opportunity to present her case for any such measures at an EU summit on Thursday, or call for others to expel diplomats.

“We need to put pressure on Russia to take part in a real enquiry about the attack,” Belgium’s Foreign Minister Didier Reynders told reporters.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    A pathetically bungled false flag defended by an amateur government headed by a PM who has poor ratings because of her complete incompetence.

    Imagine using a nerve agent that does not even exist:

    • Evidence for this alleged super-poison’s existence currently rests solely on the unproven claims of a dissident soviet “military chemist” named Vil Mirzayanov.
    • In 2013 the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had this to say about the potential reality of novichoks:
    “The SAB (Scientific Advisory Board on Developments in Science and Technology) states that it has insufficient information to comment on the existence or properties of “Novichoks”.”
    • This so called “nerve agent” has never been placed on the OPCW list of banned chemical weapons.
    • In 2016 Dr Robin Black, former head of the detection laboratory at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in his book “Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents” (Royal Society of Chemistry 2016), made the same point:
    No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published.
    • Mirzayanov: • The “novichok” formula is supposedly a deep secret. Mirzanayov was interviewed by AFP about the Skripal case & said: “Only the Russians” developed this class of nerve agents, said the chemist. “They kept it and are still keeping it in secrecy.” Exactly what May said in Parliament. But, Mirzayanov neglected to mention that this “secret formula” known only to “the Russians” had been published in 2008 in his own book “State Secrets: An Insider’s Chronicle of the Russian Chemical Weapons Program”.

    Some still unanswered questions:
    • And why does the UK member of the OPCW not talk to the Russian member?
    • Why does the UK refuse to furnish proof of the agent, incl. a sample?
    •Skripal was attacked 8 miles down the road from the UK’s plant, Porton Down, for the development & testing of chemical weapons. A coincidence?
    •Where are the Skripals?
    • the list goes on & on

    UK covert operations at their best. ROFL.

    • Leo

      “•Skripal was attacked 8 miles down the road from the UK’s plant, Porton Down, for the development & testing of chemical weapons. A coincidence?”
      He probably visited it, just before he became ill.

      • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

        Why was he visiting? How many people go visiting such a plant? PD is a top security plant, surely it would not accept a retired double agent to visit with his daughter?

        But if he did get in, surely they would have been given adequate protective clothing? But just in this instance they were not?

        It gets more laughable as we go along.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I keep wondering why Boris Johnson feels he has to ratchet the crisis upwards on an hourly basis. I think by now we know the UK suspects the Russians did it because the nerve gas was produced in Russia or rather the Soviet Union. A sample will be passed on to the OPCW who will spend weeks analysing it to come back and confirm what it is and nothing more. The OPCW is not sanctioned to apportion blame or demand punishment or make any recommendations. So really we’re left with a situation of either we believe Boris or fingers crossed the up and coming wedding of Harry and Meghan will knock this story off the front pages and we’ll all forget about it.
    I listened to an expert on chemical weapons this morning and he was asked how he thought the “nerve gas” had been ingested by the victims. Watching the police and specialists in in their bio hazard suits you couldn’t be blamed for believing this stuff had been sprayed from a small aircraft.
    The interviewer asked about the “powder form” theory. His response was if it had been breathed in it would have gone into the victims’ blood straightaway and death would have been instantaneous. He went on to explain it was applied in a liquid form where the victims ingested it through their skin which is why they’re still alive. He had no explanation how the police officer came into contact with it.
    The reality is what happened in Salisbury a couple of weeks ago was little different to what’s happened before and was conveniently played down by British governments but on this occasion it’s being played up.
    Why? Ask Boris!

  • Vaso

    I read a tweet the other day where someone had highlighted the well timed Russian spy poisoning saga with the new Telford abuse scandal, which mirrors the Rochdale abuse scandal! Basically the tweeter thinks it’s all a way to get attention away from the UK police incompetence, turning a blind eye, etc of gangs of Muslim men abusing young, predominantly white, vulnerable girls!.
    It makes you wonder when the UK refuses to hand over any evidence to the Russians!

    • Really?

      It makes me wonder where you put your tin foil hat….

      • Vaso

        Why don’t you think that happens? You have to be naive to think it doesn’t?

        • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

          He only believes what he is told by the government, the government being infallible in his eyes, even if it is not the Israeli government in this case.

          • Vaso

            You think Rochdale was the Israeli government too!
            The UK Government are excellent in deflecting from one news to the other! BBC and Sky do it all the time!
            Telford is worse than Rochdate from what i have read! Thousands of young white vulnerable girls being abused by gangs of Muslims!
            And I am sure it’s not isolated!

            • Leo

              Not Muslims, Brits.

              • Vaso

                British Muslims!

                • Leo

                  Just Brits will do.

                  • Vaso

                    With names like Ahdel Ali and Mubarek Ali I think we can safely say British Muslims!

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      True, but the fact that they are Muslims is irrelevant. Try to explicitly call a rape carried out by a Britisih Jew a British Jewish rape and see what happens.

                    • Really?

                      Go ahead! Zero f…s will be given.

                    • Vaso

                      It is not irrelevant! It is very relevant because research has show Muslims operate in gangs with many members in order to target as many girls as possible.
                      White men who rape are more likely to act alone!
                      What I am saying is that it is not inconceivable that the Russian spy poisoning has been blown out of proportion in order to deflect the Telford abuse case and the cover-up of the police incompetents and turning a blind eye!.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      And gang rapes carried out by whites operate in a different way? Why don’t the media ever speak of Jewish rape gangs or Christian rape gangs? Because they don’t exist?

                      You are mixing up 2 different issues.

                    • Vaso

                      If you can think of a Christian or Jewish gang that raped young girls over a number of years then please enlighten me! I don’t know of any!

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      We don’t know of any because the media do not report it like that, they only do so for Muslims with the aim of putting Muslim refugees in a bad light, and with you they have been admirably successful.

                    • Really?

                      Probably because they are relatively rare.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      Relatively rare in being mentioned as such, but don’t tell me Christians and Jews are less rape-prone than Muslims.

                    • Really?

                      On a per victim basis, I will certainly say that. The latest scandals involve thousands of victims of Muslim rape gangs. These are figure never seen before in the UK.

                    • Leo

                      I agree, but the majority of British commentators here, have an aversion to the terms TC and GC, they prefer just Cypriots, so why wouldn’t it be so in Britain, I hope that you see my point!!

                    • Vaso

                      No because research has shown that the sexual abuse gangs or grooming gangs in the UK always turn out to be Muslim! It is a fact.
                      White pedophiles or abusers (whatever religion they are) tend to be loners, on the internet and usually don’t work in gangs!
                      However my original point was that the Russian spy poisoning saga seems to have taken the news from what’s going on in Telford! With thousands of girls abused I am sure the British government don’t want another Rochdale media mania!

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      You’re living in the clouds. Rape gangs made up of white men are not rare, but their religion is not relevant, neither is it relevant for the Brits, whatever the colour of their skin. But anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, anti-Russia hysteria is THE populist, headline grabbing thing today, and they obviously got you on their bandwagon as an enthusiastic supporter,

                    • Vaso

                      It is obvious you are blind to the truth!

              • Really?

                What’s your obsession with deflecting attention from Muslim rape gangs?

                • Leo

                  Why describe them by their religion?
                  It’s your obsession to call them that, because you are a hater.

                  • Vaso

                    It is what they are! British Muslims and that’s how they are described in all news reports!

                  • Really?

                    Why not describe them for what they are? Surely it is not irrelevant given the now several examples of massive abuse at the hands of such gangs.

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      Gang rapes carried out by white gangs or Jewish gangs don’t happen? Crawl back under your rock & into your Ziofascist delirium bubble.

                    • Vaso

                      They don’t actually! White men usually work alone!
                      Muslims in the UK have worked in gangs in order to target as many girls as possible!

                    • Really?

                      When they do, go ahead and call them that!

                    • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                      Except the Zio-owned media would not allow that, which is why it seems it never happens. Best to crawl back under that rock.

                    • Really?

                      Keep peddling your conspiracy theories PK.

                  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                    He fully supports his government’s apartheid & genocide of the Palestinians, i.e. he hates Muslims too, like all the Ziofascists in Israel & around the world.

          • Leo

            You obviously never read his post.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            I mean we’re all aware you don’t accept the British government’s version of events. But you can’t seriously believe this is a plot to blind side the British public to the Telford child abuse scandal? Telford will still be there long after this crisis has blown over.

            • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

              I agree that it is probably not related to the Telford saga, but if you read the PO’s comment he puts it in a broader context, i.e. that this was set up by the government to distract attention, whether from May’s poor ratings, police incompetence, …. It could even have been meant to meddle in the Russian elections, or a combination of various factors. 1 thing that is absolutely clear, and becomes blatantly clear as time goes by: this was a false flag aimed at harming the relationship with Russia. There are too many inconsistencies and unanswered questions, as I outlined above, for the government to decently claim it was an Russian attack.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                If I were into these conspiracy theories I’d be tempted to think it’s about deflecting attention from the UK’s poor position on Brexit and to win a bit of sympathy from our EU partners.
                Knowing what I know about Boris Johnson and the most incompetent government we’ve had since the 1930s I honestly believe they’ve just screwed up when they should have shut up and dealt with this calmly instead of panicking the people of Salisbury.

                • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

                  I agree that they screwed up, but the question is what did they screw up & what was/is the objective.

    • Leo

      Don’t call them “Muslim Gangs”, call them what they are, “British gangs”.

