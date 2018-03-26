Cyprus and Israel in joint military exercise ‘Onisilos-Gedeon 1/2018’

The planned exercise under the name “Onisilos-Gideon 1/2018” takes place today, March 26th and March 28th, 2018, by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Cyprus and Israel.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, the exercise is being conducted within the framework of the annual military cooperation program between the two countries.

It also added that the exercise will take place within the FIR Nicosia and in much of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus and will involve personnel and means of the National Guard as well as aircraft of various types of the Israeli Air Force.