Taxi drivers terminate airport strike (updated)

March 29th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 14 comments

Striking taxi drivers at Larnaca airport terminated their action at around noon on Thursday as a show of good will ahead of a meeting with the transport minister later in the day.

Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou had said she will be meeting the taxi drivers’ representatives at 3pm.

Earlier, tempers flared and striking taxi drivers attacked two individuals who were using their vehicles as taxis without a permit, forcing police in riot gear to make their appearance at the scene.

Taxi drivers working the airport were staging a strike from 8am to protest against licences granted to shuttle buses to conduct routes to and from Ayia Napa and Protaras, which, as they claim, will eat into their livelihood.

While there, drivers were irked when two individuals, a man and a woman, arrived in their private cars and tried to pick up passengers who had just arrived.

The scene was broken up by police who were now in riot gear outside the main building. Reports said officers were handing out tickets to unlicensed, or pirate, taxis.

Access to the airport was not been affected.

Taxi drivers in Limassol also announced a strike in support of their colleagues in Larnaca. The strike in Limassol affected the area around the old port.

  • Az

    Always wonder when people shamelessly defend their unjust preferences. Be it public servants who defended their right to work less and earn much more than in private sector, or shopkeepers who defend illegal parkings and u-turns for easier access to their shops, or now these guys who object tourists’ access to cheaper transportation.

  • Bob Ellis

    If they block access to the airports will the police deal with them ?

    • Roger Thecabinboy

      Are you having a laugh? if not , do not ask stupid qustions….this is Cyprus…

      • Bob Ellis

        Continuing the sarcasm, I would imagine a lot of cops moonlight as cabbies. They are clearly qualified to be cabbies – driving around all day with a massively disproportinate sense of self importance, not caring for anyone else but themselves, clearly above the law and disliked by most.

  • Angela Brown

    Like I already stated in response to a previous article
    We were offered a “Special offer deal” via Jet2 booking for taxis to and from the hotel.
    We found it cheaper to hire a little car for the entire fortnight instead
    The average tourist is not stupid. We already look for alternatives to this rip-off service – even with a so called “Special offer deal” !!!

  • Philippos

    As the quality of our tourists deteriorates, they cannot afford taxis to and from the airport, so more shuttles have to be licenced. Read the writing on the wall Taxi Drivers, you do not have a God Given right to a job at all times and in all circumstances. Move to a different Rank or change jobs. Maybe drive a shuttle, or organise your own???

  • Mr. Poopybutthole

    What a bunch of retards…

    • mercman1952

      Love it !!! they really are the lowest of the low.!!!! “Muppet’s” its probably an insult to Muppet’s…out next week wont be looking for a “Taxi”from this shower of *hite at any time during our stay…

  • iuvcyprus

    Maybe if the guys starting abiding by the laws regulating taxis, like having a working meter which is switched on when the customer enters the vehicle. Being polite & assisting people with disabilities. Maintaining their vehicle in a roadworthy condition, including the inside. NOT SMOKING whist having passengers in the vehicle. AND it would be nice to have a proper regulatory body which has the powers to inspect the vehicles & ensure they are fit for purpose & to have proper checks on the actual drivers to ensure they are a fit & proper person to hold a taxi licence .Healthy competition?? Not if we Cypriots can stop it. These shuttle buses are providing a service for the consumer & it is the consumers choice which mode of transport they use. Get of your high horse taxi drivers & give the service the pubic not only deserve but demand.

    • Philippos

      You are asking a lot of the average Cypriot Taxi Driver. I agree with your sentiments but “They” ought to get out more and see what the Customer expects from standards in competing destination countries. If they can afford to go on strike they are being paid too much. If they are doing it now because there is no business, maybe they should ask themselves why?

    • mercman1952

      Spot On nail on head springs to mind

  • GSP

    If they didn’t blockade the airport, how would anybody know if they were on strike or not?

  • Alexander Pashkovski

    A taxi for 50-60 euros for a 30 minute ride to limassol is unacceptable. Only in Cyprus do you get to see people complain that they cannot continue ripping other people off.

  • almostbroke

    Will the police do their job and point out to this crowd of low life’s that the world does not owe them a living , they are in an independent business and there is competition from other vendors for the same business and if they don’t like it or cannot compete , get out of the taxi business . Putting a ‘taxi ‘ sign on top of your car does not etitle you to any extra privileges or rights in the transportation business ! But the taxi scumbags thinks it does . Time for the police to crack down hard , probably impossible because most are relatives !!!!

