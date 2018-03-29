Taxi drivers terminate airport strike (updated)

Striking taxi drivers at Larnaca airport terminated their action at around noon on Thursday as a show of good will ahead of a meeting with the transport minister later in the day.

Transport Minister Vasiliki Anastasiadou had said she will be meeting the taxi drivers’ representatives at 3pm.

Earlier, tempers flared and striking taxi drivers attacked two individuals who were using their vehicles as taxis without a permit, forcing police in riot gear to make their appearance at the scene.

Taxi drivers working the airport were staging a strike from 8am to protest against licences granted to shuttle buses to conduct routes to and from Ayia Napa and Protaras, which, as they claim, will eat into their livelihood.

While there, drivers were irked when two individuals, a man and a woman, arrived in their private cars and tried to pick up passengers who had just arrived.

The scene was broken up by police who were now in riot gear outside the main building. Reports said officers were handing out tickets to unlicensed, or pirate, taxis.

Access to the airport was not been affected.

Taxi drivers in Limassol also announced a strike in support of their colleagues in Larnaca. The strike in Limassol affected the area around the old port.