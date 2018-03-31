Greek and Turkish Cypriots demand opening of Dherynia crossing

March 31st, 2018

Greek and Turkish Cypriots on Saturday demanded the opening of the Dherynia crossing point in the Famagusta district to boost confidence and cooperation between the two communities.

In an event held on the north side of the road, which leaders Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci agreed to open back in 2015, spokesman for the Famagusta Initiative Serdar Atai expressed disappointment at the blame game played by the two sides to justify the delay in opening the crossing.

The two leaders had also agreed to open another crossing, near Lefka in the northwest, and the plan is for both to be finished at the same time.

“We consider the position of opening both crossings simultaneously undemocratic because it puts the wishes of the people in these areas on hold,” Atai said.

He added that opening Dherynia would benefit everyone living in the Famagusta area.

It would not only benefit tourism and trade but also boost the feeling of mutual trust, cooperation, and communication of the communities.

The crossing would serve as a new lung for Famagusta and help cultural and social development, he said.

“We are also waiting for steps to return Varosha to its rightful owners, who abandoned the area 44 years ago to escape death,” Atai added.

Varosha was abandoned by its inhabitants in August 1974 ahead of the advancing Turkish army.

It was subsequently fenced off, and access was barred except for the Turkish military and United Nations personnel.

UN Security Council Resolution 550 of 1984 called for Varosha to be handed over to the administration of the United Nations and resettled by the inhabitants who were forced out.

  • Girneli

    If the crossings lead to better neighborly relations, they are a good thing and should be encouraged. Only extremists would oppose such a move.

  • Neroli

    Open the crossings and start living together!

  • Dynosavros

    Such openings sound good for various reasons. But all have an important negative aspect. Evey passing is a step to recognision of an illegal state which created by force of arms in a foreign land.Every passing is saving money to Turkey and these savings can be used for the expenses of the occupation forces.It was a stragetic mistake of Greeks of Cyprus to accept Dengtash clever move . Now looks very difficult to divert this mistake, since many of its results already affected the situation and any effort to stop it will put Greek Cypriots in difficult position against the international community. Exempt if….there is a way . Greek politicians must study the case. There is a solution.

    • Cyprus

      you must look at it as every passing of people is step to a united Cyprus , as that is what it is .

  • MrH

    Your Greek Cypriot administration is scared to open this crossing as it will lead to the lose of many tourists from Ayia Napa to Yeni Iskele in the North! And the gradual opening of Varosha!

    • Hristos Koumasta

      Every time i reed coments….somone says is your fold and the ather say the same thing!!! WE AR ALL CYPRIOTS!They call me greek they call you turkish??? All of them want somthing from cyprus!! From the finix to the persian to the egiptians to the othomans to the greek to the english and germans….. everybody want somthing! I WANT ONLY MY LAND TO BE FREE FROM ALL THE SHITT EVERYBODY PUT US IN!!!!!

      • PPetrovicho

        Correct!

      • Bernard Smart

        Well said! If only the majority of non politicians thought the same way

      • Cyprus

        Well said as A GENUINE AND TRUE CYPRIOT .

