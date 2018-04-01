Missing man’s car reportedly located in the north

The car of 65-year-old Solomos Apostolidis who has been missing since Wednesday was located on Saturday in Karavas, in the north, it was reported on Sunday.

According to Turkish Cypriot newspaper Kibris, Apostolidis’ car was located near a military area in Karavas on Saturday. In it, were reportedly his identity card, his passport and cash.

Apostolidis had crossed to the north on Wednesday through the Astromeritis crossing, the daily said.

Reports said Apostolidis had been last seen in a casino in Kyrenia in the north.

Apostolidis’ brother told Kibris that the family is very concerned. He also expressed fears for his brother’s life.

Police on Saturday issued a missing person bulletin for Apostolidis.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Peristerona police on 22607615, or their nearest police station, or the public hotline 1460.