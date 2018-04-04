Police urge motorists to look out for elderly pedestrians after two accidents

April 4th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

After two accidents involving elderly pedestrians on Tuesday Limassol police chief Ioannis Soteriades cautioned drivers to be careful, especially in the Easter period, when the elderly are likely to visit churches on foot.

Particular attentiveness is needed at night, as they usually wear dark clothes, walk slowly and have reduced reflexes, he said.

A 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were injured in the two road accidents on Tuesday.

The first accident happened in the morning when an 80-year-old driver slightly injured the 77-year-old man who was walking towards the entrance of Kyperounda hospital.

The second one was more serious. At around 2.10pm a female driver, 70, hit a 79-year-old woman at the crossing of Makarios Avenue and Georgios Averof street in Limassol.

The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital where she was diagnosed with a vertebral fracture and a head injury.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol but were not under the influence.

  • mojo jojo

    Sound more like: Police urge ELDERLY motorists to look out for ELDERLY pedestrians after two accidents.

  • Uh, all pedestrians!!!!

  • Deniz Birinci

    What about looking out for elderly drivers?! In both cases the drivers were old. Are there any tests for the eligibility of Cypriot drivers beyond a certain age? I don’t know about the rules in the southern part of the island but in the north it’s all about getting people’s money, where you pay a fortune to renew your driver’s licence every few years without ever being tested for existing ability to drive…

  • Colin Evans

    I wonder what speed each of the drivers was doing prior to the accident? If only the Police would employ many more Police Officers to do nothing more than random speed checks, anywhere and everywhere. Not only would it bring in a lot of revenue it might, just, educate the average Cypriot driver to drive within the prevailing speed limit.

    • I’m sure there’ll be a ‘campaign’ at some time in the (far distant) future.

