Police urge motorists to look out for elderly pedestrians after two accidents

After two accidents involving elderly pedestrians on Tuesday Limassol police chief Ioannis Soteriades cautioned drivers to be careful, especially in the Easter period, when the elderly are likely to visit churches on foot.

Particular attentiveness is needed at night, as they usually wear dark clothes, walk slowly and have reduced reflexes, he said.

A 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were injured in the two road accidents on Tuesday.

The first accident happened in the morning when an 80-year-old driver slightly injured the 77-year-old man who was walking towards the entrance of Kyperounda hospital.

The second one was more serious. At around 2.10pm a female driver, 70, hit a 79-year-old woman at the crossing of Makarios Avenue and Georgios Averof street in Limassol.

The injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Limassol general hospital where she was diagnosed with a vertebral fracture and a head injury.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol but were not under the influence.