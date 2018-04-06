Body found in north identified as Apostolides (updated)

April 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 13 comments

Body found in north identified as Apostolides (updated)

Photo: Kibris

The body discovered in the north on Thursday has been identified to be that of 65-year-old Greek Cypriot Solomos Apostolides, who went missing on March 28.

The body was identified by his son earlier on Friday morning.

The cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma to the head.

On Thursday, ‘police’ in the breakaway state said a body, believed to be that of Apostolides, was found in a forest area near the Kyrenia-Kythrea road.

In a statement of his own, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said that, based on his briefing from authorities, the death of Apostolides was “unrelated to a political incident.”

He went on to convey his condolences to the man’s family.

Apostolides was last seen leaving a casino in the north with 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk, who reportedly departed for Turkey the next day.

His car had been located on Saturday near a military area in Karavas.

Apostolides, a retired non-commissioned officer, was a widower with two adult children.

Print Friendly
  • alexander reutersward

    Poor man, let’s hope others learn..
    Stay away from casinos, nothing good will come to you long term.

    • Evergreen

      True.

    • CM follower

      I think it was a bit more than that

      • alexander reutersward

        Could be, but spending time in a casino often create a need for money by debt or criminal actions.

  • Ingrian Observer

    Very sad. I hope this Erdinc Senturk is extradited to face charges, at least in the North.

    • ROC

      what do you mean”at least in the North.”

  • divadi bear

    Thinking of his children 🙁 I hope there is some responsible person to look after them ?

    • Jay Bee

      Yes DB. It is always those left to grieve, who are the ones to suffer most.
      RIP Solomos – and loving thoughts to the family.

  • chitchat

    Very sad news

    • Ingrian Observer

      Yes. At least the TC and GC police are talking to each other, as they should.

  • Mist

    RIP, cause of death CM?

    • Ferdi

      It is in the report Mist.

      The cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma to the head.

      RIP to Solomos and condolences to his family.

    • David Hill

      Murder by persons unknown,but following a suspect.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close