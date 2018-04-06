Body found in north identified as Apostolides (updated)

The body discovered in the north on Thursday has been identified to be that of 65-year-old Greek Cypriot Solomos Apostolides, who went missing on March 28.

The body was identified by his son earlier on Friday morning.

The cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma to the head.

On Thursday, ‘police’ in the breakaway state said a body, believed to be that of Apostolides, was found in a forest area near the Kyrenia-Kythrea road.

In a statement of his own, the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said that, based on his briefing from authorities, the death of Apostolides was “unrelated to a political incident.”

He went on to convey his condolences to the man’s family.

Apostolides was last seen leaving a casino in the north with 22-year-old Erdinc Senturk, who reportedly departed for Turkey the next day.

His car had been located on Saturday near a military area in Karavas.

Apostolides, a retired non-commissioned officer, was a widower with two adult children.