Music brings poetry to the streets

A musical tribute to the great Greek poets is on offer at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre in Paphos on Friday when Maria Avraam will take to her flute, Pantelitsa Socratous will join her on piano and Georgia Zachariade will complete the trio with her voice.

These three women will start with poets Alexandros Papadiamantis and Odysseas Elytis, before working their way forward to more contemporary poets such as Nikos Gatsos and Manos Eleftheriou, whose words were amalgamated with melodies to produce songs that are now woven into the Greek cultural heritage. Through their own orchestration and rendition, the three musicians will present a journey through the familiar melodies of Greek music.

A main characteristic that makes Greek music so distinct is the poetic tone of its lyrics. This is mainly thanks to composers Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis who brought poetry to the streets, making sure that it was no longer a privilege of the educated few to know the works of the great Greek poets. Later composers followed their example by setting existing poems to music and poets writing lyrics. All this enriched Greek music with a poetic mood and created the genre that is now called Entehno.

The three women performing the greatest of poetry through music are accomplished musicians. Socratous studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire and obtained her BMus degree in Piano Performance in 2012, when she returned to Cyprus. Since then she has been an active member of the Paphos music scene, both as a performer and a piano teacher.

Ζachariade is a singer from Cyprus who is currently living in Athens because of her studies. At the age of 12 she represented Cyprus in the international festival Radost Evrope. At 16 she had her first gig in Paphos and since then has appeared regularly. She has also been a radio producer for local online stations in Cyprus and England. Georgia is currently studying vocal performance at the national conservatory of Athens and works as an editor on the music magazine Music Corner.

Avraam is a flutist and pianist specialised in contemporary classical and experimental music. She studied music at Marios Tokas Music Lyceum and European University Cyprus. Her baroque, classical and romantic music repertoire includes performances with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Athens State Orchestra and the National Orchestra of Prague.

Voices of the Poets

An evening of Greek music. April 13. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002420