Gold for Cyprus in rhythmic gymnastics at Commonwealth Games

April 11th, 2018 FRONT PAGE, Sport 4 comments

Gold for Cyprus in rhythmic gymnastics at Commonwealth Games

Victoria Skittidi of Cyprus competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast (Photo: Selene Alexia)

After the completion of all four rotations, Cyprus won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Malaysia took silver, while hosts Australia won the bronze.

Wales finished in fifth, while England were sixth out of the six teams. Canada were fourth, narrowly missing out on bronze.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, presented the medals.

Wednesday’s gold takes Cyprus’ overall medal tally to seven – five gold and two bronze – with the island lying in ninth place in the medals table.

Cyprus has now beaten its previous best showing at a Commonwealth Games, which stood at four gold medals.

Print Friendly
  • Murganzo

    Wonderful news, well done to all. A fine achievement for a small nation!

  • Vaso

    Well done great news!

  • MrH

    Where are the Turkish Cypriot participation in these games? And Anastasiades calls for a fare solution. The ISLAND of Cyprus is clearly not being FULLY represented.

    • Murganzo

      Actually TCs would be prevented by their own side from competing in a united Cypriot team. Only the Rugby Union team has had TC representation as those players either lived in the South or Overseas where they could not be intimidated by the smaller extreme sections of the TC community

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close