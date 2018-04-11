Gold for Cyprus in rhythmic gymnastics at Commonwealth Games

After the completion of all four rotations, Cyprus won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics team final at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

Malaysia took silver, while hosts Australia won the bronze.

Wales finished in fifth, while England were sixth out of the six teams. Canada were fourth, narrowly missing out on bronze.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, presented the medals.

Wednesday’s gold takes Cyprus’ overall medal tally to seven – five gold and two bronze – with the island lying in ninth place in the medals table.

Cyprus has now beaten its previous best showing at a Commonwealth Games, which stood at four gold medals.