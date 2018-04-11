Iran ‘will stand with Damascus against foreign aggression’

A video projection is seen on the face of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani

The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said on Wednesday that Tehran would support Damascus against any foreign aggression, state TV reported, in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about a possible military strike on Syria.

“We will stand by Syria‘s government against any foreign aggression … Iran backs Syria in its fight against America and the Zionist Regime (Israel),” Ali Akbar Velayati told state TV during his visit to eastern Ghouta in Syria.

Seven Iranian military personnel were killed in Sunday’s air strike on a Syrian air base, Iranian media reported. Iran has blamed its arch-enemy Israel for carrying out the attack on Tyias or T4, near Homs. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied launching the attack.

  • Evergreen

    Obviously.

  • All going nicely to plan then, Iran was on the list along with Syria anyway.

  • NadavKatz

    The Islamist warlords of Iran – the butcher of Syria, Bashar al-Assad – Hizballah of Lebanon: the axis of evil

  • Gold51

    All looking very bleak for the middle east regiin.
    Time to carve up the boundary lines again….

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The US & its belligerent lapdogs will pay a price at least as heavy as Syria, if not heavier. And if Moscow takes a really tough stance, it could very easily stop the US in its tracks: just a threat to wipe Israel off the map. Yes, Russia would face a nuclear attack from the US, but Israel would be gone, and that is something the US could not & would not let happen, so the US would be stopped dead in its tracks. Besides, an attack on Russia would result in an equally devastating attack on the US.

    So, Israel effectively is the weak underbelly of the US, its (Israel’s) nuclear weapons notwithstanding.

    • Plasma Dawn

      You must be out of your mind if you think that Russia would launch or even as much as threaten a nuclear strike on Israel or any other third party out of the blue and only in order to get at the US. That kind of language and thinking are clearly reminiscent of Iran and its anti-Israel/anti-Western unhinged rhetoric, but it is hardly surprising.

