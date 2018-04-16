Turkey not siding with anyone on Syria

Turkey not siding with anyone on Syria

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag

Turkey does not stand together with any country on Syria and its policy in the region is different from that of Iran, Russia and the United States, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Qatar, Bozdag, the government spokesman, also said Turkey did not hesitate to work together with any country who defended “correct principles” on Syria.

His comments were in response to a reporter’s question about an earlier remark from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Turkey’s support of missile strikes against Syria showed it had “separated” from Russia.

