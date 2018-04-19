Iraq to get Cypriot expertise in thalassaemia management

Cyprus-based Thalassaemia International Federation (TIF) announced on Thursday they had been invited by the heath authorities of Iraq to provide their expertise on the prevention and clinical management of thalassaemia.

TIF said in an announcement that its delegation is this week holding consulting meetings with the national committee on thalassemia of Iraq’s education ministry at the internationally renowned Chronic Care Centre in Beirut, Lebanon. The centre is specialised in the treatment and follow-up of childhood chronic diseases such as thalassemia and Type I Diabetes.

“Iraq is a country with high rates of Thalassemia carriers but political instability and frequent warfare in the country has taken a toll on available services that to prevent and treat the disease,” TIF said.

Following a prime ministerial mandate, the national committee has invited the TIF to provide expertise to establish a national programme for the prevention and clinical management of thalassemia.

The TIF delegation consists of executive director of TIF, Dr Androulla Eleftheriou, medical consultant, Dr Michalis Angastiniotis and Professor Demetris Loukopoulos, member of the World Scientific Advisory Board of the TIF and internationally recognised for his many years of scientific contribution to the understanding of pathophysiology and clinical manifestation of the disease.