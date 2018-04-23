MSD Cyprus supports work of Youth Section of Cyprus Red Cross

Company personnel and management renovated house that will host family of four

A family of four from Nicosia facing financial difficulties has acquired a new, warm home affording safe and dignified living conditions.

The move to the new house was made possible thanks to the significant contribution of the pharmaceutical company MSD Cyprus, which as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, is a long-standing supporter of the social work and actions of the Youth Section of the Cyprus Red Cross. With the main principle of “I offer for my fellow man” in mind, the company’s management and personnel took the initiative to renovate a home, in cooperation with the Youth Section of the CRC, which had previously been uninhabitable, so that it could be used by a family of four.

The initiative included renovating the interior of the house, repairs and other work. Members of MSD Cyprus warmly embraced this effort and worked tirelessly to complete the renovation of the children’s and the master bedroom and the sitting room as well as to create a small garden. The family moved to their home, full of thanks for the people of MSD Cyprus and the Youth Section of the Cyprus Red Cross for their valuable help.

On the completion of the work and the handing over of the house to the family of four, the managing director of MSD Cyprus and Malta, Mrs Jacqueline Anastasiades thanked the Youth Section of the Cyprus Red Cross for its cooperation and for the opportunity it had given to the company to once again offer practical help to people in need. Mrs Anastasiades also noted that employees at MSD Cyprus were especially proud to have participated in the action, the main purpose of which was to improve the quality of life of a family and offer the opportunity for a better future.

On behalf of the Youth Section of the Cyprus Red Cross, its President Mrs Vanessa Kyprianou warmly thanked MSD in Cyprus, stressing that vulnerable groups of the population needed support in order to overcome the difficulties they face.