April 25th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Counter terrorism drill in Limassol

The counter terrorism unit on Wednesday held a drill at the marina in Limassol to test its readiness to respond to incidents similar to those that took place in Europe recently.

The scenario involved a van ploughing into pedestrians at the marina and followed by an exchange of fire with police officers.

The officers managed to take out one of the four terrorists but the other three escaped on a golf buggy and took hostages and boarded a boat with them.

Police deputy chief Kypros Michaelides said Cyprus is a safe country but authorities had to be prepared for any eventuality.

He said the scenario was based on terrorist incidents in European countries.

“We see the mistakes and omissions, we try to be as close to reality as possible so that in the event we have such an incident, which we wouldn’t want, to be ready,” Michaelides said.

