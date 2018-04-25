Cyprus protests air and sea violations to UN

April 25th, 2018

Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Kornelios Korneliou, in a letter sent to the UN Secretary-General,  has protested the continuing violations of the airspace and territorial waters of the Republic by Turkey and appealed for their immediate cessation.

“The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korneliou said in the letter.

Korneliou transmitted two documents detailing the infringements.

“It should be noted that Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou. In addition, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls. Meanwhile, Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated,” he said.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus.”

Korneliou urged Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to heed the calls of the international community and contribute to a meaningful resumption of the peace process, instead of focusing on undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus. He requested that the letter and its annexes be circulated as a document to the UN General Assembly.

  • Mr K

    Lets hope the wider community realise what the Greek Cypriots are up to, trying to isolate the Turkish Cypriots further by stopping flights into Ercan. Also, a fair solution to the hydrocarbons issue would be good, not agree to our terms (GC) or go and whistle.

    • ROC..

      You are a complete muppet with your lies,
      Using the term “isolate” BS you choose to isolate yourselfs and what more your so called brothers in arms that were meant to come to your savour are constantly assimulating the native TCs.

      Your in isolation for 46 years and you choose your destiny stop moaning about it

      The filthy regime that resides in Turkey is vermon, it shown what it doing in Cyprus, provoking troubles in the Agean and also the invassion of Afrin,

      “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to
      have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert.
      “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of
      mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

      Problem with you lot you can never take responbity for your own actions

  • Grumpy Old Man

    Same old same old… you can protest all you like, they ain’t gonna stop…and with no military capability against Turkey you are just going to have to accept these facts..

