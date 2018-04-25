Cyprus protests air and sea violations to UN

Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Kornelios Korneliou, in a letter sent to the UN Secretary-General, has protested the continuing violations of the airspace and territorial waters of the Republic by Turkey and appealed for their immediate cessation.

“The Republic of Cyprus reiterates, in this respect, its call for adherence to the principle of sovereignty and non-interference enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations,” Korneliou said in the letter.

Korneliou transmitted two documents detailing the infringements.

“It should be noted that Turkish commercial aircraft systematically use the illegal airport of Tymbou. In addition, Turkey continues to systematically harass civilian and military aircraft within the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) via radio calls. Meanwhile, Nicosia FIR infringements and violations of the national airspace of the Republic of Cyprus continue unabated,” he said.

“Turkey’s policy of persistently breaching international law and defying international rules and regulations puts the safety of international civil aviation at risk, has a negative impact on the stability of the region and causes difficulties for air traffic over Cyprus.”

Korneliou urged Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots to heed the calls of the international community and contribute to a meaningful resumption of the peace process, instead of focusing on undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus. He requested that the letter and its annexes be circulated as a document to the UN General Assembly.