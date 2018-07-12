Cyprus has third largest number of beach hotels in the Med

Cyprus has the third highest number of beachfront hotels among Mediterranean islands according to the specialised hotel search engine www.travelmyth.gr.

Sicily has the highest number, 735 hotels located directly next to the beach, followed by Crete with 677.

With 309 beachfront hotels, Cyprus comes third, closely followed by Majorca where 301 were built.

Some 22.5 per cent of all Greece’s beachfront hotels are in Crete, 229 in Chania, 166 in Heraklion, 159 in the Rethymno region and 132 in and around Lasithi.

In fourth and fifth place are Corfu and Rodes with 255 and 227 hotels respectively.

In the top ten are another two Greek islands, Naxos and Zakynthos.

The ‘beachfront hotels’ category is one of 77 ways by which Travelmyth ranks hotels. The search engine counts hotels with no other building between the hotel and the sea. The beach must be accessible and suitable for swimming. The establishments are all available on at least one of the larger booking sites.