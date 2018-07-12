Cyprus has third largest number of beach hotels in the Med

July 12th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Cyprus has the third highest number of beachfront hotels among Mediterranean islands according to the specialised hotel search engine www.travelmyth.gr.

Sicily has the highest number, 735 hotels located directly next to the beach, followed by Crete with 677.

With 309 beachfront hotels, Cyprus comes third, closely followed by Majorca where 301 were built.

Some 22.5 per cent of all Greece’s beachfront hotels are in Crete, 229 in Chania, 166 in Heraklion, 159 in the Rethymno region and 132 in and around Lasithi.

In fourth and fifth place are Corfu and Rodes with 255 and 227 hotels respectively.

In the top ten are another two Greek islands, Naxos and Zakynthos.

The ‘beachfront hotels’ category is one of 77 ways by which Travelmyth ranks hotels. The search engine counts hotels with no other building between the hotel and the sea. The beach must be accessible and suitable for swimming. The establishments are all available on at least one of the larger booking sites.

  • Colin Evans

    Just how many of these hotels are open all the year round? Knock off the ones that close down and the figure will drop dramatically.

  • Philippos

    Sadly they are mostly 30 plus years old and the wrong size to be economically and product competitive with our competitors

    • divadi bear

      1) How many are 5 star ? It’s not the quantity that’s important but the quality.
      2) How many are self catering ?
      3) How many are Appt Hotels ?
      I think you are trying to give the impression that they are all of the standard of the 4 Seasons Hotel.

