Hostile pedlars targeting shoppers at supermarkets

July 15th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 28 comments

An unsupecting shopper at in a supermarket car park

By Bejay Browne

 

Street sellers in Paphos’ main supermarket car parks are aggressively hassling shoppers to buy their products, mostly windscreen wipers, and seem to be targeting lone shoppers in particular.

In many recent cases, two, three or four men are homing in on shoppers with vehicles parked in car parks, removing windscreen wipers and forcibly trying to sell their product in a threatening manner.

Paphos resident, Madelaine Hampton told the Sunday Mail earlier this week that she was recently accosted in Papantonious car park in Chlorakas, Paphos.

“A man pulled my wipers off the windscreen and tried to change the blades for some very floppy rubber ones which he had a handful of.  I was livid and told him to get lost,” she said. “He was persistent but I did see him off.”

A significant number of readers have contacted the Sunday Mail to complain that these groups of men have been targeting mostly foreign shoppers at branches of the largest supermarkets such as Lidl, Papantoniou and Sklavenitis.

Last week this reporter was harassed at the car park of the central branch of Lidl supermarket by two men. They were given short shrift, but then moved on to an elderly female driver, aggressively removing her wipers and trying to fit their own stock whilst standing in front of her car, blocking her path, so that she was unable to drive away.

Paphos police said they were aware of the problem and verbal complaints had been made to them to which they did respond.

“However no official complaints (written) have been lodged and we would advise supermarkets and shoppers to take this action, as these people are committing possible criminal offences,” Paphos police spokesman Nicos Tsappis, told the Sunday Mail.

Despite numerous attempts by the Sunday Mail to contact Lidl about the issue via social media, email and the customer service line, no representative was available to respond.

However, representatives from both Sklavenitis and Papantonious supermarkets confirmed that they were aware of the problem and would do their best to tackle it.

The manager of the Sklavenitis central Paphos branch, Markos Christides, said they took the harassment very seriously and would be contacting the store’s central office to see what extra security measures could be put in place. The branch currently doesn’t have a security guard, but he hopes to rectify this in the near future.

“I have also talked to the staff and told them to be careful not to let this sort of incident happen again and if they see such a thing, to immediately call the police.”

A spokeswoman for Papantoniou’s stores said: “We have called the police many times over this and now we will make an official complaint to them. We need some help to stop this from taking place and we will try very hard to stop this from happening again.”

One elderly resident spoke on condition of anonymity, as she is so shaken by her experience.

“I was trying to get my shopping in my car at Sklavenitis in Paphos last week and a group of men removed my windscreen wipers and would not put them back on. They were jostling and loud and I was rather frightened. They didn’t speak much English and they weren’t Cypriot. They wouldn’t move away and I had to lock myself in the car until a man came to my rescue and shouted at them so I could drive away.”

The pensioner quickly left the car park without her windscreen wipers and had to have new ones fitted at her garage.

“This is a terrible thing to be happening in Paphos, it’s bad for residents and tourists too and the supermarkets and the police must do something to stop it,” she said.

Paphos resident, Gary Dury, said that on Monday, two men operating out of a dilapidated brown van at the car park of Lidl’s store on the Tomb of the Kings Road, approached him as he exited his vehicle trying to sell him wiper blades for his car.

“Both men had a bunch of new wiper blades and one of them lifted the wiper arm of the passenger side of my car and said ‘your wiper blades need replacing’, I told him that they did not, he just repeated himself, at which point I then walked off and into the store,” he said.

When Dury came out, he saw the men were harassing other shoppers whilst they were getting out of their cars and catching people of guard.

Shoppers have also complained about being harassed outside the Paphos stores by beggars, in particular women, some with children and others playing an accordion, to try to get money.

“I have seen small groups of them being dropped off by nice looking cars,” said resident Dave Clayman.

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    Has nobody punched them in the face yet ? It would be well justified.

  • desres

    4weeks ago, there was a family of NOT Turkish but Romanis outside Lidl in Ypsonas who wanted 30 for 3 blades. Mine were badly worn and needed replacing, paid them 15 and great blades

  • divadi bear

    Trump and the EU:
    ………….EU, U.S. are trade foes is “fake news”, says EU’s Tusk in swipe at Trump……………
    Trump has an NPB !!!! Ignore him and he’ll go away. His Padded Cell is waiting for him.

    • divadi bear

      Sorry folks, the mouse slipped to wrong place 🙂

  • Costas Apacket

    I hope they’re not trying to fit Pseudo Wipers?

  • The Truth

    It’s a shock – That nobody has indicated to close the Border to keep these Turk from aggressively hassling shoppers

    • divadi bear

      The Truth:
      Turks ? No ! Every summer a group of Roma Gypsies “take up residence”, in the Paphos area so it’s probably them !

      • The Truth

        I was being flippant – The TC’s get blamed for everything else

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Ah, the wonderful world of the EU. Whos idea was it to let these East European countries join?

  • spitimou

    The lady who begs outside Lidl on Mesoyi Rd gets picked up by a silver Merc, about 100 metres up the road. She doesn’t even bother to do it on a back street.

  • Seems super easy to catch them.

  • MountainMan

    “Possible criminal offences” how about criminal damage and assault for starters. There appears to be something radically wrong with Paphos police at the moment.

    • Ingrian Observer

      Right, but what if the offenders are members of a “protected” minority? Then the police are really hobbled.

      • divadi bear

        What is a “Protected Minority ” ? They are bl–dy criminals and the police should arrest them !!! Get your iPhone out and take a photo but watch out they are so red-necked they could attack you and steal your camera. A kick “in the right place” should take care of them if they try !!!

    • A is B

      And public ordering offences, threatening words and behaviour.

    • Neroli

      There always has been !

  • Monica

    If possible, take photographs of such events and give the evidence to the police.

    • MountainMan

      A good idea, however if you are a vulnerable person you could get injured or worse. The police know that it is happening so put some of them in plain clothes during busy periods at the car parks. Time to get off your backsides and earn you wages.

      • divadi bear

        M.M.
        Hear hear !!!

    • A is B

      And you think they will do some thing.

    • divadi bear

      Monica: Just what I have written ! Great minds and all that :-)…..

  • scotontherock

    Do these stores have cctv camera footage to help identify these people? I assume this would be checked by the store when they are aware of an incident?

    • Colin Evans

      No they do not have CCTV. I had my wallet stolen in top Lidl and when reported the Police Office stated that the Lidl stores were a hotbed of crime and the store was not interested in installing CCTV. When reported to Lidl security they did not appear particularly interested either.

      • divadi bear

        Then don’t shop there anymore !!! Hit the stores on their pockets !!

      • Denis Haigh

        So boycott lidl, if they aren’t interested in protect customers don’t shop there any more. It seems as though this has been happening quite often so if so why aren’t the police carrying out checks. Sorry if you touch my car you’ll get touched also regardless of the consequences so be warned who ever you are.

  • Ingrian Observer

    Sounds very Russian.

    • Sillymilly

      More like Roma.

      • divadi bear

        Sillymilly: There are a lot of Roma camp near Paphos in summer !!

