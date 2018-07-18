Nissi beach is worth €28m, 13th in world’s ‘most valuable’

Cyprus’ Nissi beach is worth £25m (approximately €28m), according to a study carried out by UK based Canvas Holidays.

Making its way across British press on Wednesday, the findings showed that out of the world’s 15 most popular beaches, Venice Beach in California topped the list with a value of £2.39bn (approximately €2.68bn).

The value was calculated by multiplying the beach’s size by the average cost per metre squared of an apartment in the same city.

Closer to home, Ayia Napa’s famous Nissi beach ranked 13th with a value of £25m.

According to the study carried out by the international camping website Canvas, the size of Nissi beach is 17,778 m2 while the property value per m2 is £1,407 (about €1,580).

Top five most valued beaches after Venice Beach were Bournemouth in the UK, Copacabana in Brazil, Pampelonne in France, Bondi beach in Australia and Pink sands beach in the Bahamas.