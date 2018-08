Avocados weighing around 1,000 kilogrammes have been reported stolen from an orchard in Achelia, in Paphos on Monday.

The owner of the orchard reported that avocados, weighing around 1,000kg, had been cut from 20 trees sometime between Saturday and Monday. The estimated worth of the stolen fruit is €2,000.

Police said that it appears the perpetrators have entered the orchard at a point where there was no fence.