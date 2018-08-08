Injured woman found in Oroklini diagnosed with brain haemorrhage

Photo: CNA

A woman, 38, who was found injured outside an apartment building in Oroklini in Larnaca on Tuesday evening was diagnosed in hospital with a brain haemorrhage, and also tested positive for cocaine, it was reported on Wednesday.

Larnaca police said they were contacted around 6:30pm by residents of the building and an ambulance had already been called.

At the hospital, the woman, a permanent resident of Cyprus, was diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage after being taken to Larnaca general hospital, and admitted to the ICU.

Police said that doctors also found she tested positive for cocaine. Witnesses also said that she had appeared to lose her balance.

Forensics will examine the woman to rule out any foul play.

