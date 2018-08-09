Russian tourist found dead in hotel room

August 9th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Russian tourist found dead in hotel room

A 44-year-old Russian tourist was found dead in her hotel room on Thursday, police said.

According to a police bulletin, the woman and her 19-year-old daughter were vacationing in Paphos.

They had gone to bed the previous night, but by noon on Thursday the woman had still not awoken.

An ambulance was called to the hotel, and the 44-year-old was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

An autopsy will be carried out on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close