Russian tourist found dead in hotel room

A 44-year-old Russian tourist was found dead in her hotel room on Thursday, police said.

According to a police bulletin, the woman and her 19-year-old daughter were vacationing in Paphos.

They had gone to bed the previous night, but by noon on Thursday the woman had still not awoken.

An ambulance was called to the hotel, and the 44-year-old was rushed to Paphos general hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

An autopsy will be carried out on the woman’s body to determine the cause of death.