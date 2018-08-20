Two women fined for selling laughing gas

Two women were fined by the Famagusta court in Larnaca on Monday for negligent and reckless acts by selling laughing gas.

Famagusta police said the two women, a 23-year-old and a 22-year-old had been remanded since Friday. The former was fined €1,200 and the latter €900.

The 23-year-old had been spotted half an hour after midnight on August 14 selling the illegal substance while the 22-year-old was seen selling and was arrested around 1am on August 17.

Both women were found guilty of committing negligent and reckless acts, namely the inappropriate administration of the anesthetic drug nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as ‘laughing gas’.

The fines came on the heels of two more cases in the past week in which two men, a 23-year-old and a 35-year-old, were found guilty of the same offences and fined €700 and €1,100 respectively.