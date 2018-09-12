Tourist in critical condition, circumstances unknown

Paphos police said on Wednesday they were investigating circumstances of the injuries to a 28-year-old tourist who was found on the street unconscious and with face injuries early in the morning.

The man, who is in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital, was located lying unconscious on Kolpos Korallion street at around 1.30 am. He also appeared to be drunk.

He was initially transferred to the Paphos hospital but due to the severity of his condition he was taken to the Nicosia general hospital. No more information was given as to his injuries.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances concerning the man’s condition.