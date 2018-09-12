Tourist in critical condition, circumstances unknown

September 12th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Tourist in critical condition, circumstances unknown

Paphos police said on Wednesday they were investigating circumstances of the injuries to a 28-year-old tourist who was found on the street unconscious and with face injuries early in the morning.

The man, who is in critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital, was located lying unconscious on Kolpos Korallion street at around 1.30 am. He also appeared to be drunk.

He was initially transferred to the Paphos hospital but due to the severity of his condition he was taken to the Nicosia general hospital. No more information was given as to his injuries.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances concerning the man’s condition.

 

 

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close