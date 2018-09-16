UK MP on hunt for Low murder suspects

By Jean Christou

A British MP arrives in Cyprus on Monday seeking answers as to why no one has been brought to justice for the brutal murder of his constituent, George Low, in Ayia Napa in 2016.

Low, 22, was attacked and killed in the early hours of August 14, 2016, when a man he had had a brief altercation with minutes earlier returned with a friend and stabbed Low and his friend Ben Barker near the bustling Ayia Napa square.

He was killed following a stab wound to his neck, which severed his carotid artery. Barker, who was stabbed in the back four times, survived.

Two men, Mehmet Akpinar and Ahmed Salih, escaped to the north and were later captured in Kyrenia by Turkish Cypriot police and brought before a north Nicosia court for a remand hearing which centred not on the murder, but their illegal violation of a military area, a charge levelled at people crossing into the north by means other than a checkpoint.

Neither of the two suspects are Turkish Cypriots. One is a Turk of Kurdish origin, the other a Bulgarian Turk. Both have since been freed.

Akpinar was sentenced to three weeks and released into Turkey.

Salih was tried for trespassing and travelling on false ID, and after serving a 10-month sentence was also taken to Turkey and released instead of being deported to Bulgaria.

Arrest warrants issued by Cyprus police for the two men are still outstanding. Authorities in the north refused at every stage to hand them over to Greek Cypriot police, despite reports that the two had admitted to their involvement in the killing.

Gareth Johnson, a Conservative MP for Dartford, told the Sunday Mail he would be meeting with officials on both sides, with senior police and the Republic’s attorney-general’s office on behalf of the Low and Barker families.

“I am visiting Cyprus to try and obtain some answers for the families of George Low and Ben Barker. They need to know how somebody can be murdered in Cyprus and the culprits flee to the north yet despite being detained they are allowed to simply walk free. I have worked with the families of the victims to use the diplomatic channels that exist but progress seems now to have stalled,” he told the Sunday Mail through email.

“I am hoping a resolution can be found that will enable justice to be obtained for the families without cutting across any political sensitivities. Over a million Brits travel to Cyprus each year and love this country. We do not want to see people put off from travelling here if they feel anybody who may commit a crime against them could be beyond the law. I am also sure the north does not want to be seen as a safe haven for murderers. So it is in everyone’s interest to find a solution,” Johnson added.

Asked ahead of Johnson’s visit if any progress has been made in Low case, Andreas Kapardis, the Greek-Cypriot chair of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Crime and Criminal Matters, told the Sunday Mail: “Not that I know of.”

Earlier this year, commenting on the fact that the island’s political situation was getting in the way of justice in at least four cross-divide criminal cases, Kapardis said: “As the situation stands (occupation, division of the island), there are serious impediments, not of our own choice, to the kind of collaboration in criminal matters.”

When asked, Kapardis also said he had not been contacted by the British MPs office for a meeting this coming week.

Prior to his comments to the Sunday Mail, Johnson had tweeted earlier in the week: “Despite there being at least two suspects for this vicious and unprovoked attack, they have never been arrested. I hope that my trip will kickstart the investigation which seems to have stalled and obtain answers for the families of George and Ben, whom I have been working with over the last two years.”

He added: “A Dartfordian has been murdered in Cyprus yet nobody has been held to account. This is not something I can accept, none of us can.”

Further, in an article on his website about the upcoming visit, Johnson said the crime had had a “devastating impact” on the lives of two families and their friends “and the fact the suspects are free is only adding to their heartache”.

He also said he has regular meetings with both the Foreign Office and the families of Low and Barker “but it is now more than two years since the attack and very little progress appears to have been made”.

“As the MP for Dartford, I am not prepared to allow this matter to continue to drift so I have decided to travel to Cyprus to do what I can to obtain justice for George and Ben so I hope this visit will help to reignite the investigation.”

In a recent emailed statement to the Sunday Mail, Low’s parents Martyn and Helen Low said the mediator bodies such as the bicommunal committee had failed to even discuss the case. They also said the families and their MP had emailed Cypriot MPs in Famagusta and “did not receive so much as an acknowledgement let alone a reply”. Neither have they had any contact from the investigation team or any help from UK police.

Meanwhile, both suspects have disappeared though it is suspected they are in Turkey.

The two British families have issued a petition to the UK and EU parliaments as well as UK prime minister Theresa May and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, urging them to exert pressure on Turkey to hand over the two accused men to stand trial.