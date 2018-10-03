Cabinet seeking gas licensees for Block 7

Cabinet decided to invite the licensees of offshore blocks in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone bordering Block 7 to express interest in the licensing of that one too, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis also said that the ministers approved the tender documents for building necessary infrastructure for the import of liquefied natural gas.

Executive chairman of Cyprus’ Natural Gas Public Company (Defa), Symeon Kassianides, told MPs last March that the agency is to launch two separate tenders for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year to facilitate the use of LNG for electricity generation by January 1 2020.

The import of LNG is being promoted in a bid to enable Cyprus to meet the January 1, 2020 deadline and to avoid penalties on emissions by the EU.

The first tender concerns LNG supply and the second deals with infrastructure.

More later