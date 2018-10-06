Add gin to your weekends

Spice up early evenings in October with panoramic views, groovy tunes and aromatic smells from fresh citrus fruit, herbs and juniper as Granazi and Tanqueray gin come together in a series of pop up events to beat your Sunday and Monday blues.

1010 Hall will transform into a botanical gin terrace with delicious bites, live DJs and of course lots of gin cocktails. The Granazi team will prepare special drinks and gin & tonics for the events, ready to be enjoyed against the backdrop of the capital’s old city.

Starting from Sunday October 7 gin lovers will be able to turn their Sundays and Mondays into fun evenings.

In a Granazi-Bavarian collaboration, different barbeque treats will feed drinkers every week to happily fill bellies and absorb the alcohol consumed. Mark your calendars and make the most of the transition into autumn.

For gin enthusiasts, workshops will take place with Reserve Brands Ambassador, Kostantino Chimona, tracing the history and production of gin.

The Terrace

Series of gin-infused events/gatherings. October 7 -29. On Sundays and Mondays. 5pm-12am. 1010 Hall, Nicosia. Tel: 22 681660