Teen driver stopped, kicks arresting officer

A 14-year-old teenager was arrested early on Monday in Paphos after he was caught driving a stolen car, tried to escape and assaulted a police officer.

Around 1am, police officers identified a vehicle which had been reported stolen on Saturday in Paphos and attempted to stop the car.

However, the driver picked up speed and during his attempt to escape ran several red traffic lights while a warning shot was fired by an officer.

He then hit a wall, left the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. When a police officer stopped him the teenager kicked him before he was arrested.

The injured officer was treated for a minor injury in hospital before he was released.

The 14-year-old reportedly admitted stealing the vehicle while it was parked next to a cemetery in Paphos on Saturday afternoon.