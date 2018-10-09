Migration and energy on agenda for tripartite meeting

The situation in Syria and the related issue of migration, as well as cooperation in the fields of energy and telecoms will be the focus of a tripartite summit of the leaders of Cyprus, Greece and Egypt taking place in Crete on Wednesday.

A number of agreements and memoranda are expected to be signed among the three nations, according to an official statement.

Speaking ahead of the summit on Tuesday, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou cited some of the inter-governmental agreements to be signed. These included: cooperation in combating the theft and illegal excavation and sale of cultural heritage artefacts; joint training of customs officials; cooperation among the ports of Piraeus, Limassol and Port Said; and a memorandum for promoting investments for medium-sized businesses and business startups.

The three-way summit is the sixth in a series, the first having being held in Cairo in 2014.

In Crete, president Nicos Anastasiades will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis, presidential commissioner Fotis Fotiou and the government spokesman.

The summit will get underway in the morning with a two-way meeting between Anastasiades and Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras. Next the president will see Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The three leaders will then meet privately, after which they will be joined by their respective delegations for broadened talks.

Ministers from the three countries will hold their own meetings on the sidelines.

The three leaders will hold a joint news conference, followed by a working lunch.

Of the summit in Crete, Christodoulides said the three nations would also be taking stock of cooperation agreements struck during previous events.

“We view the summit as an opportunity to reaffirm our political commitment to generating substantive outcomes in various fields of cooperation,” he said.

Christodoulides reiterated that the tripartite meetings are guided by the principle of “creating conditions of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”