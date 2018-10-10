Bus crash kills 50 in Kenya, train accident kills 5 in India

October 10th, 2018

Rescuers stand besides the damaged coach of a passenger train after it derailed in Harchandpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

At least 50 people died in a bus crash on Wednesday between Kenya’s capital Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu, police told the Daily Nation newspaper.

Witnesses said the bus swerved off the road while driving down a steep slope, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach a police spokesman to confirm the information.

At least five people died and 30 were injured on Wednesday when a passenger train derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.

The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77 km (48 miles) south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said.

