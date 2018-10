Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector could face jail

The northern Cyprus military court will be issuing its decision on Thursday regarding conscientious objector Murat Kanatli.

Kanatli, a member of the European Bureau for Conscientious Objection (EBCO) and human rights activist, is facing imprisonment due to his conscientious objection to participating in annual military exercises.

Due to previous identical cases, where Kanatli was jailed for 10 days for refusing to report for reservist duty, Kanatli may now be facing imprisonment once again.

Two other Turkish Cypriot conscientious objectors, Haluk Selam Tufanli and Halil Karapasaoglu, will also be sentenced by the military court in northern Cyprus on October 18.