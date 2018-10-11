Bar review: Re.buke, Larnaca

The Makenzy area has for a long time been a place where people flock, be it for a day at the beach, somewhere to eat or simply for a drink. Over the years different bars have come and gone so the strip is frequently getting a face lift. One bar however, has proved that they are not punching above their weight and look like they may be a mainstay in the area is Re.buke.

Re.buke is the first bar along the Makenzy strip. As you turn in to the car park, it’s not long before you are greeted by their unmissable wooden letters making a bold statement to let you know where they are. The fact that these letters are carved from wood immediately gives the impression of a classy place. Whether the wooden carving is related to the origins of the word meaning ‘to chop wood’ or is just a coincidence, it’s pretty impressive.

The inside looks like a stylish wine bar. Keeping with the theme of wood (perhaps it isn’t such a coincidence), the tables, chairs and even the bar have a soothing, dark oak colour to them that makes you feel at ease. There is the odd couch and antique looking armchair just adding to the class.

Re.buke has a very extensive menu for both food and drink. Looking around you can see cabinets with shelves full of spirits and wines all placed with precision. The menu has the classics such as mojitos and margaritas but also some of their own creations. One in particular that caught my eye as it was being carried off to another table was served up in what looks like a large, rusty orange, coffee mug with a sprig of mint popping out of the top. Very intriguing!

Re.buke frequently have live performers and events attracting a lot of people from all over the island. Keep up to date with events taking place on their social media sites.

Aside from the friendly staff we encountered we also realised that re.buke is, as far as I know, the only bar on the Makenzy strip to have nargile. A bonus if you enjoy a little hookah while relaxing by the sea.

It is no coincidence that re.buke bar and lounge has earnt its status as one of the top bars in Makenzy.

Re.buke

Where: Makenzy beach, Larnaca

When: every day 9am till 2am

How much: signature cocktails from €9, beers from €4

Contact: 24 626212