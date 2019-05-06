Apoel: we have the best team and we proved it

Apoel celebrated winning their 28th league football title in their long and illustrious history on Saturday evening after defeating Apollon 2-0.

This was Apoel’s seventh title in as many years, a feat no other team in Cyprus has achieved.

However not many believed that Apoel would be able to retain their crown this season, especially after being unceremoniously dumped out of Champions League qualifying by the amateurs of FK Suduva and then by FC Astana in the Europa League qualifiers.

A humiliating home defeat by lowly Doxa Katokopias in the fourth round of the championship cast further doubts over the champions’ ability to retain the title.

The poor results and lukewarm performances prompted the top brass to replace their manager at the time, Bruno Baltazar, with Italian Paolo Tramezzani.

An elated Apoel president Prodromos Petrides said after the Apollon game: “Only we know what the European elimination meant, and how badly it affected us.

“I told you then and I will tell you again, we have the best team and we proved it for yet another time.”

He concluded: “We have achieved something (seven consecutive titles) that no other team in Cyprus has managed to do.”

Tramezzani began the reforming of Apoel by placing heavy emphasis in the beginning at the back, as the champions were letting in goals with relative ease.

Once he managed to shore up their leaky defence, Tramezzani turned his attention to his front line and brought into the starting line-up Leo Natel, a young Brazilian player with blistering pace and a powerful shot.

Alongside the Jordanian Al-Taamari, he formed a lethal partnership up front terrorising defences at will.

Though Natel’s contribution this season cannot be underestimated it was Al Taamari, who was the champions’ shining light. On many occasions he single-handedly won games for the champions (Omonia, Apollon, Alki to name a few) racing past defenders and scoring or providing assists to his team-mates.

Apoel climbed to the top of the table for the first time after round 14. But despite the evident improvement in the side, Tramezzani’s path towards the title was not straightforward as his insistence on certain players, despite not performing well, brought the ire of many fans, and there were rumours circulating at the Archangelos training ground that even his employers were getting jumpy.

Towards the end of the regular season Apoel dropped home points to Pafos FC, Alki and AEK, allowing their nearest rivals Apollon to overtake them. The final game of the regular season proved pivotal as a defeat against the Limassol side would have taken Apollon four points clear at the top.

Despite falling behind early in the second half Apoel struck back and defeated Apollon 2-1 to regain top spot.

From there on Apoel hung onto top spot right up until Saturday when they defeated Apollon for the fourth time this season, this time 3-0, to seal the championship.

Apoel now have the chance to claim the double after a five-year absence when they meet AEL in the Cyprus Cup final on May 22.