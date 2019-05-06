Nicosia municipal swimming pool to open from May 20

The Nicosia municipal swimming pool will start operating daily from May 20 until mid-September from 10am until 7pm, the municipality announced on Monday.

According to the announcement, entrance fees remain the same as last year.

Daily charges are €6 for adults, €5 for students, soldiers and minors while children up to 5 years old can enter free of charge. There are also special offers for families and groups.

Sunbeds are available for €2.

Seasonal fees are €55 for students, soldiers and individuals younger than 18 and €85 for adults. Couples with more than two children are offered reduced fees.

From Monday, June 3 until the end of the summer season, free water-aerobics lessons will be offered to those who have purchased a seasonal ticket, from 8am to 9am daily from Monday to Friday.

Parking outside the swimming pool is free for pool users in designated areas.

For more information contact the municipal swimming pool at 22-797646 or 22-797647, the citizen service and information office at 22-797007 or visit www.nicosiapool.org.cy.