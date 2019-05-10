Cyprus IT Forum 2019: One of Cyprus’ major IT conventions takes place in Limassol for the second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, one of the major IT conventions in Cyprus, the Cyprus IT Forum 2019, will take place at Parklane Hotel in Limassol on May 20th and 21st 2019, which attracts more than 300 participants every year, who consist the elite of the IT world on the island.

Cyprus IT Forum 2019 is a convention that allows business owners, investors and government officials to communicate and discuss the opportunities of cooperation as well as further development of Cyprus as one of the main hubs of IT business in EU.

This year’s speakers list includes CEOs from Cyprus’ largest international IT companies such as gaming giant Nexters Global, Servers.com, Haxus Al Incubator, Ecommpay and a few of the world’s most famous guest speakers from Google, Yandex, Wargaming and Hollywood.

Mr Nikita Daniels, Organiser of Cyprus IT Forum mentioned that Cyprus IT Forum’s mission is to develop the island’s progressive community and bring together like-minded people. “Cyprus is considered to be one of the newest digital hubs in Europe,” said Mr Daniels, “and Cyprus IT Forum is its biggest event. Our job is to bring all these great IT minds together in exchanging practical and effective ideas aiming to generate creative and business-oriented IT products and investments. This will gradually place Cyprus on the global IT map.”

This year’s convention agenda includes some of the main business challenges in the industry such as ways to approach international markets from Cyprus, the power of business’ e-community and ways to grow and scale the audience, investing in a tech company, and surviving of SMEs in a world of big data.

The Cyprus IT Forum 2019 is officially supported by the President of the Republic, Ministry of Energy, Commerce, Industry & Tourism, CySec, National Betting Authority, Invest.Cyprus, Google, Yandex, ECOMMPAY, Nexters Global, Cablenet and many other local and international authorities.

For more information please visit https://cyprusitforum.com/en