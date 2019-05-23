May 24, 2019

Police locate woman abducted off Limassol street

Police on Thursday acted quickly to locate a young woman who earlier in the day had been abducted in broad daylight by two men in the Amathounta area of Limassol.

The woman was taken around 3pm. A car pulled up next to her while she walking outside. Two men reportedly forced her into the vehicle and took off.

Police immediately began the search for the woman.

At around 7pm, and acting on information, police homed in on a house in Alassa. Inside, they found the woman along with her two suspected kidnappers, who are now being questioned.

Unconfirmed reports said one of the abductors is her boyfriend.

