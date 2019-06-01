June 1, 2019

Tsitsipas sweats into French Open fourth round

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his third round match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic

Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas dug deep to book his place in the French Open fourth round on Saturday, completing a 7-5 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) victory against Serbian Filip Krajinovic after play was suspended on Friday night.

The match resumed at 5-5 in the third set and Tsitsipas looked wobbly in losing the tiebreak before finally winning in four sets thanks to his opponent’s nerves on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

A runner-up in Madrid and semi-finalist in Rome in the run-up to the claycourt Grand Slam, Tsitsipas had breezed through the first two sets and appeared on the brink of a no-nonsense win when play resumed in searing heat on Saturday.

But Krajinovic threw everything he had at Tsitsipas, which unsettled the 20-year-old.

Two straight double faults handed a break to Krajinovic in the fourth set, but the Serbian let his guard down and allowed Tsitsipas to get another crack at a tiebreak.

The Greek saved a set point as Krajinovic lost his composure, hitting long on the first match point.

Tsitsipas next faces either 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka or Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

